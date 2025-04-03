"He's a big mentor": Alabama's Wilkin Formby opens up about heartwarming relationship with Tyler Booker

Alabama is headed into the second year of the Kalen DeBoer era. The Crimson Tide will be without guys like quarterback Jalen Milroe and guard Tyler Booker. Offensive tackle Wilkin Formby, who started two games last season for Alabama, gave some insight into how the front is progressing this offseason.

Formby discussed the situation on Wednesday, praising some of his teammates while highlighting Booker's impact on his career.

"I think Parker Brailsford's doing a great job stepping up," Formby said. "Kadyn Proctor is doing another good job, but he's not out there as much. But, he's still trying to be around as much as he can. But, I just think Parker Brailsford, Jaeden Roberts, some of those guys that have gotten a lot of snaps, they've earned respect, and they're doing a good job stepping up.

"But, that's a huge hole to fill with Tyler Booker. I mean, he's a big mentor to me. He's taught me so much. Until this day, if I ever have a question, I'm calling Tyler Booker and asking him."

What do NFL Draft analysts think of Alabama's Tyler Booker?

Tyler Booker is regarded as one of the best linemen available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He figures to go in the first round later this month. The draft is set to be held in Green Bay.

"After an inconsistent yet promising first two years at Alabama, Booker had an All-America junior season as one of the Crimson Tide's team leaders and made the key improvements NFL scouts were hoping to see," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote.

"He is built like a bull, with the play strength and finishing mentality to match, although his average foot quickness might not be ideal for every scheme. Booker is a plug-and-play guard and should be a longtime pro."

Daniel Jeremiah tabs Alabama's Booker as the No. 20 overall prospect in this year's draft, lauding his "ideal size, awareness and consistency." Jeremiah broke down Booker's blocking skills.

"In the pass game, he sets with a wide/firm base and easily absorbs power rushers," Jeremiah said. "He keeps his hands tight and when he locks on, he wins. When he’s uncovered, he looks for work and delivers some nasty shots to unsuspecting opponents.

"In the run game, he can move defenders lined up over his nose, and he is excellent on combo blocks up to the second level. He takes great angles, and he gathers and walls off linebackers."

Jeremiah added that sources at Alabama juxtaposed Booker's leadership to that of former Crimson Tide standout Will Anderson Jr., now with the Houston Texans. Booker showcased suprising athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine, disspelling any concerns.

