"He’s our coach for a reason": Biff Poggi dedicates Michigan’s road win over Nebraska to suspended HC Sherrone Moore

Interim Michigan head coach Biff Poggi dedicated the Wolverines' 30-27 road win over Nebraska to suspended head coach Sherrone Moore, saying that the team won't be this tough if not for the second-year coach.

The university suspended Moore while the NCAA is investigating the sign-stealing scandal involving former defensive analyst Connor Stalions. And in the press conference after Michigan's big road win over Nebraska, Poggi made sure the credit goes to Moore.

"The statement was, I think, multifaceted," Poggi said. "First of all, it was, we love our coach, right? He’s our coach. He’s our coach for a reason. He recruited the team. He prepares the team. That was the first statement. And then the second statement was, there’s this narrative going around that we can’t win on the road."

The 66-year-old added he's also happy with how the school and its fans rallied on the embattled Moore, who will return to coaching Michigan on Oct. 4 against Wisconsin.

"I feel blessed," Poggi said. "I feel so happy for Sherrone Moore because the building really rallied around him these last two weeks. And I’ll die a happy man somewhere."

Poggi expressed the belief that the Wolverines were able to silence the critics who had been continually bringing up the narrative that the team couldn't win close games.

After a tight first half that had both teams fight to a 17-all standoff, Michigan held Nebraska to three points in the first 28 minutes of the second half while scoring 13 points to take a 30-20 lead.

The Wolverines' defense allowed Cornhuskers' quarterback Dylan Raiola to execute a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut the deficit to three, 30-27.

Michigan's rushing offense steps up big time to beat Nebraska

Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) pounced on its ground game proficiency to carve off a 30-27 win over Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Justice Haynes, Jordan Marshall and Bryce Underwood combined for 290 yards and three touchdowns to overpower the Cornhuskers' defensive line during the game. Haynes rushed for 149 yards in 17 carries while Marshall and Underwood came up with 80 and 61 rushing yards, respectively.

Freshman quarterback Underwood didn't have an excellent all-around game for Michigan, completing only 12 passes in 22 attempts for 105 yards. He had a fumble that was scooped up by defensive back DeShon Singleton at the 13:08 mark in the second quarter.

Michigan won the game despite having fewer first downs for the third time in four games this season. The Wolverines picked up 16 first downs compared to Nebraska's 23.

