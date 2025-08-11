"He's not gonna get the follow up" - Browns insider infuriated with Kevin Stefanski's handling of Shedeur Sanders after impressive debut

Despite an impressive preseason debut, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is holding off on giving rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders first-team reps. In his preseason debut against the Panthers, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, finishing with a 60.9% completion rate and a 106.8 quarterback rating. According to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski said he’s pleased with Sanders’ performance in Friday’s 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, but has not decided if the rookie will see first-team action during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.On Monday, ESPN Cleveland shared a clip of Browns insider Tony Rizzo talking about Kevin Stefanski's handling.&quot;Shedeur played really well for his first game,&quot; Rizzo said. &quot;People were very impressed. He's not gonna get the follow up because we've gotta look at another guy. &quot;In other organizations, they would take that first game and build on it, give him more reps and give him more opportunities. And what happens is over the course of five weeks in three games, you're way better prepared than you were a month and a half ago because you're getting the reps. Not here. We've got to split up reps with Kenny Pickett and the guy we drafted in the third round. You understand what I'm saying?&quot; Sanders competes for a spot on the depth chart alongside Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.Shedeur Sanders reflects on debut, seeks improvement ahead of Eagles gameAfter his preseason debut, Shedeur Sanders said he felt like himself on the field but admitted there’s room for improvement.&quot;I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is,&quot; Sanders told reporters. &quot;I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the playcalling. I couldn't do it without anything.&quot;Despite praise for his performance, Sanders said he didn’t meet his own standards.&quot;Did I play up to par? No, I don't feel like I did,&quot; he said. &quot;But overall, the main goal was to win, and that's honestly what we did.&quot;Next, the Browns will face the Eagles on August 16, and Cleveland still has decisions to make about Sanders.