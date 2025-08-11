  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He's not gonna get the follow up" - Browns insider infuriated with Kevin Stefanski's handling of Shedeur Sanders after impressive debut

"He's not gonna get the follow up" - Browns insider infuriated with Kevin Stefanski's handling of Shedeur Sanders after impressive debut

By Nishant
Modified Aug 11, 2025 17:18 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Despite an impressive preseason debut, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is holding off on giving rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders first-team reps. In his preseason debut against the Panthers, Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, finishing with a 60.9% completion rate and a 106.8 quarterback rating.

Ad

According to Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski said he’s pleased with Sanders’ performance in Friday’s 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, but has not decided if the rookie will see first-team action during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

On Monday, ESPN Cleveland shared a clip of Browns insider Tony Rizzo talking about Kevin Stefanski's handling.

"Shedeur played really well for his first game," Rizzo said. "People were very impressed. He's not gonna get the follow up because we've gotta look at another guy.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"In other organizations, they would take that first game and build on it, give him more reps and give him more opportunities. And what happens is over the course of five weeks in three games, you're way better prepared than you were a month and a half ago because you're getting the reps. Not here. We've got to split up reps with Kenny Pickett and the guy we drafted in the third round. You understand what I'm saying?"
Ad
Ad

Sanders competes for a spot on the depth chart alongside Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett.

Shedeur Sanders reflects on debut, seeks improvement ahead of Eagles game

After his preseason debut, Shedeur Sanders said he felt like himself on the field but admitted there’s room for improvement.

"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is," Sanders told reporters. "I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the playcalling. I couldn't do it without anything."
Ad

Despite praise for his performance, Sanders said he didn’t meet his own standards.

"Did I play up to par? No, I don't feel like I did," he said. "But overall, the main goal was to win, and that's honestly what we did."

Next, the Browns will face the Eagles on August 16, and Cleveland still has decisions to make about Sanders.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications