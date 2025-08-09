Kevin Stefanski refuses to promise 1st team reps for Shedeur Sanders heading into Eagles game despite Browns QB's sensational outing

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ready to hand Shedeur Sanders first-team reps just yet.

According to Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski told the media that, although he's happy with Sanders' performance in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers yesterday, he isn't ready to say if he'll get first-team reps in joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Sanders started against Carolina this week and turned heads with his performance in his first few NFL snaps. He finished the night completing 14 of 23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders had a completion percentage of 60.9 and earned a 106.8 quarterback rating.

The Browns ultimately won the game with a score of 30-10. It was a great showing for Sanders, who is trying to climb the depth chart in a quarterback battle that features Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett.

While many expect Flacco to be the Week One starter for Cleveland, if the former Colorado signal-caller continues to put up performances similar to that of Friday night, he could very well find himself in the conversation for a starting opportunity in the regular season.

Shedeur Sanders comments on his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Sanders spoke to the media shortly after the Browns' victorious preseason opener, where he expressed that he felt like himself out on the field. He credited his teammates and coaching staff for his success on the night.

"I'm comfortable with being uncomfortable, so that's what it is," Sanders said. "I got pockets of finding my rhythm, and I got to get into that quicker, regardless of anything. But overall, I felt like me out there, and I couldn't do it, of course, without the time. I couldn't do it without the playcalling. I couldn't do it without anything."

While many are praising Sanders for his performance, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders doesn't think he played up to his expectations.

"Did I play up to par? No, I don't feel like I did," Sanders said. "But overall, the main goal was to win, and that's honestly what we did."

Sanders will get another opportunity to impress his coaching staff in the Browns' second preseason game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The game takes place on August 16 at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be interesting to see if Sanders can string together another impressive showing against a roster that is extremely deep defensively.

