The debate about who's better — LeBron James or Michael Jordan — is one that every sports fan seems to have a strong opinion on. Soon-to-be NFL player Travis Hunter, last season's Heisman Trophy winner, is no different. He takes LeBron's side in the argument.

Ad

Hunter defended his choice Thursday on his podcast, "The Travis Hunter Show."

"He was just a great businessman," Travis Hunter said. "Name 10 people in the NBA in Jordan's era that could play in the NBA right now. Name 10."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Comments begin at 22:53

Hunter's co-host, Boog, supported Jordan and pushed back against the thought that Jordan's contemporaries were unskilled. He began listing off some of the talent that Jordan went up against night after night.

"Man, the greats from back then? Magic, Larry, Isiah — what you talking about?" Boog said. "I could name 100. ... Like, bro, y'all don't understand how tough that era was back then. Like, it was so brutal. It was brutal. These days, bruh. The game today has been changed for guys to score more points."

Ad

LeBron James is in his 22nd NBA season. He's a four-time NBA Finals champion, four-time NBA MVP, and a four-time NBA Finals MVP. He's a perennial All-Star and leads the league in all-time scoring. He's been around in the pros so long that his son, Bronny, plays alongside him with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hunter was born a little over five months before LeBron made his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers, meaning he's grown up watching him.

Ad

What does Travis Hunter's coach Deion Sanders think of the LeBron James/Michael Jordan discussion?

Travis Hunter's Coloardo head coach, Deion Sanders, weighed in on what he thinks of LeBron James/Michael Jordan GOAT debate in February on "The Dan Patrick Show." It seems that Coach Prime has chosen a side.

"He's the greatest, he's the GOAT, he's character, class, work ethic," Sanders said of Jordan.

Ad

Patrick followed up by asking Sanders what LeBron could do to catch up to Jordan's legacy on the hardwood. The Pro Football Hall of Famer refused to comment any further on the dividing matter.

"I'm not gonna put another brother down by lifting another," Sanders said. "I'm not doing that. We don't do that. Both of those guys are black excellence to me. Both of those guys are on different mountains and they've reached their pinnacles differently, but certainly, they have reached it.

Ad

"We could compare everybody to them, but not them against one another, I'm not doing that," Sanders added.

Sanders heads into this third season at the reins for Colorado with a new five-year contract worth $54 million. Coach Prime is almost as much of a household name as both legendary basketball players are, especially in the football lexicon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback