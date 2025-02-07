Coach Prime make his feelings known about the GOAT debate around Michael Jordan & LeBron James

Deion Sanders has sounded off on the debate. Kind of. The argument of who's better — LeBron James or Michael Jordan — is one of the biggest in sports. The topic provides a heated discussion whenever and wherever it's brought up. Sanders has his own thoughts on it.

LeBron James isn't slowing down during his 22nd season as a professional. He's won four titles, four league MVPs, and has been an All-NBA honoree 21 times. Jordan, meanwhile, won six NBA Finals, was a 10-time scoring champion, and an 11-time All-NBA player during his time on the court.

"He's the greatest, he's the GOAT, he's character, class, work ethic," Sanders said of Jordan in a Friday appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Comments begin at 1:45

Patrick asked if there's anything LeBron could do to surpass Jordan.

"I'm not gonna put another brother down by lifting another," Sanders said. "I'm not doing that. We don't do that. Both of those guys are black excellence to me. Both of those guys are on different mountains and they've reached their pinnacles differently, but certainly, they have reached it.

"We could compare everybody to them, but not them against one another, I'm not doing that," Sanders added.

Deion Sanders speaks about a potential matchup against Travis Hunter.

Dan Patrick asked Deion Sanders about a potential matchup between Prime Sanders and his pupil and Heisman winner Travis Hunter on the show.

"Travis a bad boy," Sanders said. "I'm not putting Travis down. Travis a bad boy. He's like another son to me. Travis is a generational type of young man that we may never, ever see again. The reason we may never, ever see him again is because coaches won't allow it because they can't fathom what they can't do themselves.

"I did it at a extreme level, so I was able to guide him and lead him and allow him to do it without the risk of jealousy or envy or hatred from his teammates."

Sanders added that Hunter is the best player in this draft. He refused to compare and contrast himself to him.

"I don't match, man," Sanders said. "I'm that old coach in the corner of the ring, that boxing coach saying, 'Left, right! Left, right! You got it! That's it!" I'm not matching nothing. I'm trying to help him exceed anything I would ever fathom."

Hunter could be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, much like LeBron James was in the 2003 NBA Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback