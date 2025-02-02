Did LeBron James know about Lakers trading Anthony Davis to land Luka Doncic? Insider reveals details

The LA Lakers sent shockwaves through the NBA community with a blockbuster trade, acquiring Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis. As details of the three-team deal surfaced, social media buzzed with speculation over whether Lakers superstar LeBron James was aware of the trade beforehand.

According to Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, LeBron had no prior knowledge that the deal was in the works and was completely stunned when he first heard about it.

"LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN," McMenamin tweeted. "James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

LeBron was in action on Saturday and led the Purple and Gold to a 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback