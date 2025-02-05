“Would’ve waived my no-trade clause” - LeBron James doesn't mince words about possible reservations of Luka Doncic trade 

LeBron James didn't hold back after ending speculation about his potential reservations about the Lakers securing their future with Luka Doncic's trade. Many believed Doncic's addition would end LeBron's tenure in LA as the team would cater more to their new superstar's needs than his.

However, LeBron answered questions regarding this situation on Tuesday for the first time after leading the Lakers to a 122-97 win over the LA Clippers. Here's what James said:

"What’s wrong with that? If I had any concerns I would have waived my no-trade clause and got up out of here"

Despite being under contract, LeBron James controls his future with the Lakers. Alongside Bradley Beal, he's one of the two players with a no-trade clause. Any possible deal involving the four-time MVP will have to be approved by him as he holds to power to veto a trade he doesn't want.

