"Going to turn him into Lively" - Lakers fans elated to see Luka Doncic's reaction to Anthony Davis' $4,628,946 replacement's vicious jam 

Luka Doncic already seems hyped to join forces with the LA Lakers. The five-time NBA All-Star joined the rest of the team for their away game against the LA Clippers on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a calf injury. Doncic watched from the bench as the Lakers made an explosive start in the game from Jaxson Hayes, LA's $4,628,946 center, who is momentarily filling in the giant void left behind by Anthony Davis.

Hayes gave the Lakers a 9-8 lead just under two minutes into the game with a monster one-handed dunk. Hayes came off a pick-and-roll with Austin Reaves on the possession and faced no resistance from the Clippers' defense.

Doncic's reaction to the dunk instantly went viral. He was amazed to see Hayes' athletic ability, potentially foreseeing his minutes on the floor alongside the Lakers' center would look like.

Fans were elated to see Doncic happy. One fan suggested Doncic would raise Hayes' ceiling to his former teammate, Dereck Lively II's level.

"That was the best shift Hayes has played all season Luka is going to turn him into Lively"

Another said:

"I’ve seen enough, put his jersey in the rafters."

One fan added:

"i don't remember seeing luka this happy"

One fan said:

"YEEEAAAAAHH!!!!! show out for Luka, let him know what he got on the team"

Another said:

"I’d be happy to play for this team too!!"

