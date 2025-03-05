  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Bronny James
  • Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son returns as Lakers superstar achieves 50k points milestone vs Pelicans (Mar. 4)

Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son returns as Lakers superstar achieves 50k points milestone vs Pelicans (Mar. 4)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 05, 2025 05:57 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son returns as Lakers superstar achieves 50k points milestone vs Pelicans (Mar. 4) (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James' son Bronny James made his highly anticipated return to the LA Lakers in Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers steamrolled past their lottery-bound counterparts, allowing Bronny to get a run at the Crypto.com Arena for the first time after Feb. 12.

Ad

Earlier in the night, LeBron scored his 50,000th career point in the NBA (regular season and playoffs combined), making it the perfect time for Bronny to play for the Lakers after a lengthy hiatus, with him suiting up for the South Bay Lakers multiple times.

Bronny played the final four minutes of the game against the Pelicans. The rookie scored two points on 1 of 3 shots. Both his misses came from the free throw line. He had a rebound, one turnover and a +/- of -2. The Lakers won 136-115, with LeBron James dropping 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Luka Doncic had 30 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bronny's only make was a layup against three Pelicans players. Here's the clip:

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी