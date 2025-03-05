Bronny James Stats Tonight: LeBron James' son returns as Lakers superstar achieves 50k points milestone vs Pelicans (Mar. 4)

LeBron James' son Bronny James made his highly anticipated return to the LA Lakers in Tuesday's clash against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers steamrolled past their lottery-bound counterparts, allowing Bronny to get a run at the Crypto.com Arena for the first time after Feb. 12.

Earlier in the night, LeBron scored his 50,000th career point in the NBA (regular season and playoffs combined), making it the perfect time for Bronny to play for the Lakers after a lengthy hiatus, with him suiting up for the South Bay Lakers multiple times.

Bronny played the final four minutes of the game against the Pelicans. The rookie scored two points on 1 of 3 shots. Both his misses came from the free throw line. He had a rebound, one turnover and a +/- of -2. The Lakers won 136-115, with LeBron James dropping 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Luka Doncic had 30 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

Bronny's only make was a layup against three Pelicans players. Here's the clip:

