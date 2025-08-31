"He was terrible": Paul Finebaum holds nothing back on Arch Manning’s nightmare outing vs. Ohio State

Arch Manning's long-awaited performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes to open his time as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns did not go as planned. Instead of dominating like many thought he would, Manning struggled, resulting in the Longhorns' 14-7 defeat.

Ad

College football analyst Paul Finebaum gave his verdict on Manning's performance on SportsCenter's Sunday edition and held nothing back in his criticism.

"You start to worry a little bit about your predictions when Arch has more commercials in the first quarter than he does completions," Finebaum said. "Ultimately, he was terrible. There's no getting around it, and all the predictions that some people made were shatteringly wrong. They were absurd."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manning completed 17 of 30 passes against Ohio State for 170 yards and one touchdown. He also threw one interception. This error proved costly, as on the resulting drive, the Buckeyes scored a touchdown.

The Longhorns were shut out in the first half. In the first three quarters, Manning threw numerous overthrown passes and was stopped by a significantly stronger Ohio State defense. It was only in the fourth quarter that we were able to see some life in Manning. But this was not enough, and the Longhorns fell to the reigning national champions.

Ad

Read More: "Stop the glazing": Dan Orlovsky gets grilled by CFB fans for calling Arch Manning "generational" after Texas QB's awful outing vs. Ohio State

Paul Finebaum thinks Arch Manning and Texas will improve

Paul Finebaum believes Arch Manning's performance is not indicative of what he can do in the near future. He believes Manning and the Longhorns will improve as the season goes on.

Ad

"I don't think everybody should panic yet," Finebaum said. "I believe Texas will be in the playoffs in December, and I think Arch Manning will learn from this ... He just got bamboozled by a much better defensive coordinator."

This was the hardest game the Longhorns are likely to face all season, and it may have felt like the inexperienced Manning was thrown into the deep end against a Buckeyes defense that might prove to be the best in the country this season.

Ad

Manning will learn with experience over the next few weeks, improving his game and becoming the quarterback fans expects him to be.

Read More: "Paul Finebaum is an absolute idiot": CFB fans trash SEC analyst as Tim Tebow-Arch Manning comparison resurfaces amid Texas QB's fumble job

Read More: Arch Manning Heisman odds after Week 1: Texas QB's chances to win the coveted honor in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.