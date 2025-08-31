"Stop the glazing": Dan Orlovsky gets grilled by CFB fans for calling Arch Manning "generational" after Texas QB's awful outing vs. Ohio State

Texas started its 2025 season with a 14-7 loss to Ohio State, and quarterback Arch Manning had a rough outing until the final minutes, finishing with 17 completions on 30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Longhorns also had six penalties for 50 yards, while the Buckeyes only had 15 yards in penalties. Many also thought Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was being too cautious with his play-calling.

After the game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his opinion on X:

“Imagine having a generational talent at QB and having the training wheels on all game.”

Fans did not agree with the comment, saying Manning hasn’t done enough to earn the “generational” label.

“I know you just didn’t say ‘generational.’ You guys have to stop the glazing. If his name was Arch Marshall no one is saying “generational”. You guy are doing Arch a disservice,” a fan wrote.

"I feel you somewhat but DAN! Buddy missed sooo many throws! He’s started the game off with a dirt ball wide open . 3rd down red area hit buddy in the legs…. Talented but has a long way to go," another fan said.

“What on this earth aside from his last name makes him GENERATIONAL? Get a grip,” a fan commented.

Meanwhile, some fans believed that one game isn’t enough to write Manning off.

“I think the superior quality of both Texas and Ohio State’s defenses suppressed both offenses in that game. I don’t think anyone has any idea what the Texas offense or the Ohio State offense is capable of after today’s game. tough, hard nosed, defensive game. playoff caliber game. National championship rematch. everyone should probably relax,” a fan said.

“One game does not a season make. Raw physical talent is easy to see but we must remember that Arch is playing against extremely gifted athletes with less famous names. If he is truly gifted he will adjust and improve. Just give him some more snaps,” one fan commented.

“You’re part of the reason people are saying he’s overhyped. What makes you think he’s generational when he’s started 3 games? Maybe he’s not ready and his coach wants to ease him in. This is the issue,” a fan wrote.

Arch Manning’s play against Ohio State

Arch Manning had a rough beginning against Ohio State’s defense, completing only 5 of 10 passes for 26 yards in the first half, and Texas was held scoreless through three quarters.

In the second half, Manning put up a fight, running for 38 yards on 10 carries and throwing a 32-yard touchdown to Parker Livingstone late in the fourth. He followed with a 30-yard pass to tight end Jack Endries to move Texas near midfield.

But on the fourth-and-5, Manning dumped the ball off under pressure, and Endries was stopped two yards short, leading the Buckeyes to win.

