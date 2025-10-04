  • home icon
Heisman legend Johnny Manziel flexes his open support while appearing for Ty Simpson vs Diego Pavia Week 6 showdown

By Arnold
Modified Oct 04, 2025 20:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Texas A&amp;M - Source: Imagn
Heisman legend Johnny Manziel flexes his open support while appearing for Ty Simpson vs Diego Pavia Week 6 showdown- Source: Imagn

Ty Simpson and No. 10 Alabama square off against Diego Pavia and No. 16 Vanderbilt in Week 6 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game got underway at 3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ahead of the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game, former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel shared a video of himself at the game, while flaunting his support for the Commodores.

"Haven't been here since 2012, when you all know what happened," Manziel said. "Today, good luck to the Tide, but it's a Diego Pavia-Vandy beatdown."
Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. In that season, he led the Aggies to a 29-24 win over then top-ranked Alabama in November. However, the Tide went on to win the national championship that season, beating Notre Dame in the final.

This season, both Alabama and Vanderbilt are in the hunt for spots in the College Football Playoff. However, it will be interesting to see which team gets the win on Saturday.

Diego Pavia's Vanderbilt takes early lead over Alabama in Week 6 clash

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia - Source: Imagn
Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia - Source: Imagn

Vanderbilt got off to a bright start against Alabama on Saturday. The Commadores took the lead with just over six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first quarter when Sedrick Alexander rushed for a 65-yard touchdown. Brock Taylor converted the extra point.

Vanderbilt is one of the few top teams that is still undefeated this season. However, Pavia and co. will need to be at their best against the Tide to maintain that winning start.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Edited by Arnold
