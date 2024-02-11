Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had his say on Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud clinching the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award on Thursday night.

Stroud's exceptional performance led the Texans to an impressive 11-6 record and secured the AFC South division title in his rookie season.

Celebrating the achievement, college football star and former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels expressed his admiration on Instagram Friday, commenting, "Real Sophisticated" on Stroud's post where the quarterback was sharply suited up with the caption:

"Just The Beginning! BLESSED."

Stroud, worth $2.8 million, per Clutch Points, compiled rookie season statistics that are nothing short of remarkable, with 4,108 passing yards, ranking as the third-highest by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. His 21 touchdowns to two interceptions against winning teams set a new standard in the league.

Stroud's season also included noteworthy achievements like winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and AFC Player of the Month in November.

Jayden Daniels 2024 NFL draft

Can the Atlanta Falcons pull it off? Holding the No. 8 overall pick for the third consecutive year, the Falcons are one of the favorites to land 2023 Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels. The projections suggest that coach Raheem Morris’ team might opt for a quarterback or an edge rusher.

Despite potential concerns about Daniels' raw grades, analysts believe he brings impressive stats and a Heisman to the table. While some acknowledge he might need a season to refine his skills, the consensus is that investing in Daniels could be valuable for Atlanta.

Analysts like Dane Brugler from The Athletic have pointed out the potential impact that Daniels could have on the Falcons' roster. Considering the team's emphasis on improving the turnover margin, Daniels, with his lower interception and fumble numbers compared to Desmond Ridder, seems like a strategic choice.

Daniels is viewed as the franchise quarterback the Falcons need for a swift turnaround. His explosive rushing threat, dynamic deep arm and ability to complement other offensive skill players make him an appealing prospect.

