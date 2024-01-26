"Hire Connor Stallions as an assistant": Jim Harbaugh's Michigan exit triggers hilarious sign-stealing reactions from CFB world

Jim Harbaugh's departure from the Michigan Wolverines has shaken the College Football world.

Harbaugh joins long-term Alabama head coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick as coaches to depart their team in the last few months.

Harbaugh is a controversial figure in the College Football world. So, how has his departure from the Wolverines gone down?

The general takeaway from these fans surrounds the future of the Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert under Harbaugh, as well as a recurring demand to hire Connor Stalions. But, who is Connor Stalions?

Who is Connor Stalions?

Connor Stalions is a former football analyst for the Michigan Wolverines program, who served under Harbaugh.

He resigned from his position in 2023, due to his involvement with the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. Stalions was believed to be the mastermind behind the idea.

Reports surrounding this allegation describe that Stalions bought tickets to games of Michigan’s future opponents. He then attended these games in “disguise.”

Once Stalions was revealed to be behind this, he was dismissed from the program as he was seen as a distraction to the football program.

But now, the fans want Harbaugh to reunite with Stalions in Los Angeles.

Could Stalions join the Chargers?

There is an obvious reason why Chargers fans would want Harbaugh to bring Stalions into the program.

He is the brains behind a sign-stealing scandal that allowed the Wolverines to gain an advantage over their opponents. Who would not want that for their team?

The Chargers finished last season with a 5-12 record. The majority of these games were decided by a margin of 3 points. This meant that one play could have caused the Chargers to lose the game.

However, if the Chargers were able to gain an unfair advantage over their opponents by stealing their play calls, Los Angeles could have won more games this season.

At the end of the day, a team would want to do anything to help them win a game. This could be done by hiring strong coaches, a strong training routine, and by playing to their star players’ strengths.

But sign stealing is not one of these methods. Stalions was caught at Michigan and is now universally associated with sign stealing. Harbaugh hiring him would be a massive mistake that would put, not only Harbaugh at risk, but also the Chargers franchise he wants to help.