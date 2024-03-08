Kool-Aid McKinstry has been bestowed with immense honor by his hometown of Pinson, Alabama. The former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback was presented with a key to the city ahead of his leap to the NFL. Along with that, he got a whole holiday named after him to celebrate his achievements.
“The key to the city of Pinson. Presented to Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. March 8 proclaimed Kool Aid Day,” the plaque presented to the football star read.
The cornerback grew up in Birmingham, Alabama and attended Pinson Valley High School in the city of Pinson. His talent as a football player was recognized early in his life and the cornerback was declared Alabama Mr. Football as a high school senior.
He had impressive stats as a two-way player, but he chose to focus on defense when he joined Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in 2021. While at Tuscaloosa, he was named to the All-SEC first team twice and the first-team All-American in his senior year of 2023.
McKinstry played a vital role in Nick Saban's defense during his stint as a college athlete in Tuscaloosa. He is a part of the 2024 NFL Draft class and one of the top defensive prospects, just waiting to get a call-up to the league.
‘Well deserved’ say fans to Kool-Aid McKinstry's honor
The college football world rallied behind Kool-Aid McKinstry after he was given the keys to his hometown.
Fans wished 'Happy Kool Aid Day' and said the award was well-deserved. Fans from his high school expressed their admiration for the cornerback, while others congratulated him on his accomplishments.
Here are a few reactions:
McKinstry couldn't take part in the drills at the NFL Combine due to a foot fracture. He is expected to return from injury before the training camp in July. He is still projected to be a solid first-round pick in a quarterback-heavy draft class. It remains to be seen where he ends up after April 25.
