Kool-Aid McKinstry has been bestowed with immense honor by his hometown of Pinson, Alabama. The former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback was presented with a key to the city ahead of his leap to the NFL. Along with that, he got a whole holiday named after him to celebrate his achievements.

“The key to the city of Pinson. Presented to Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry. March 8 proclaimed Kool Aid Day,” the plaque presented to the football star read.

The plaque was presented to the former Alabama CB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The cornerback grew up in Birmingham, Alabama and attended Pinson Valley High School in the city of Pinson. His talent as a football player was recognized early in his life and the cornerback was declared Alabama Mr. Football as a high school senior.

He had impressive stats as a two-way player, but he chose to focus on defense when he joined Nick Saban's Crimson Tide in 2021. While at Tuscaloosa, he was named to the All-SEC first team twice and the first-team All-American in his senior year of 2023.

McKinstry played a vital role in Nick Saban's defense during his stint as a college athlete in Tuscaloosa. He is a part of the 2024 NFL Draft class and one of the top defensive prospects, just waiting to get a call-up to the league.

Also read: Kool-Aid McKinstry draft stock: Alabama DB’s potential team fits, strengths and flaws explored

‘Well deserved’ say fans to Kool-Aid McKinstry's honor

The college football world rallied behind Kool-Aid McKinstry after he was given the keys to his hometown.

Fans wished 'Happy Kool Aid Day' and said the award was well-deserved. Fans from his high school expressed their admiration for the cornerback, while others congratulated him on his accomplishments.

Here are a few reactions:

Fans said the honor was well deserved.

Some more reactions.

McKinstry couldn't take part in the drills at the NFL Combine due to a foot fracture. He is expected to return from injury before the training camp in July. He is still projected to be a solid first-round pick in a quarterback-heavy draft class. It remains to be seen where he ends up after April 25.

Also read: Top 5 cornerbacks in 2024 NFL draft ft. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold and more

Poll : Was the honor deserved? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion