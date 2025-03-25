“Honor” “Kiss a**”: CFB fans react as Ryan Day's Ohio State sets a visit to the White House on April 14

Ryan Day and his Ohio State football team secured a thrilling 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the national championship game on Jan. 20. The victory was massive for the Buckeyes, as they had lost to their biggest rivals, Michigan, earlier in the season. The defeat sparked rage among OSU fans, who even urged Day to be sacked.

However, the Buckeyes successfully turned things around, winning the national title after 10 years.

To celebrate the milestone, the Buckeyes have been invited to the White House, where they will be greeted by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio State graduate, on April 14.

Confirming the news on Monday, Ryan Day said during a press conference:

"Yeah, it's an honor to be invited. We were formally invited. I remember growing up and watching the national championship teams go to the White House. I always looked at that, like, 'Man, what an honor that would be.' So, it's part of the celebration of our team. ... Looking forward to getting that all planned out."

While some fans feel it's an honor to be invited to the White House, others expressed discomfort with the news.

"Ryan Day is a kiss a**! It’s a shame they can’t support the students and the middle class," one fan wrote.

"Politics aside. Always an honor to visit the White House," another commented.

"Trust me when I say most of the team is going begrudgingly. It's a once in a lifetime offer for Ryan Day," one fan expressed frustration.

"This is an honor for these kids to be able to visit the WH, regardless of who the president may be. Anyone saying otherwise is a partisan hack," another added.

"Absolutely an honor!" a fan wrote.

"Good for them. Going to the White House is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Put politics aside, as other parties are lacking," another shared a neutral thought.

Ryan Day offers insight on Ohio State's spring game decision

As the teams prepare for the 2025 college football season, many programs have opted not to play the spring game this year. This includes teams like Texas, Nebraska, Michigan State and more.

While some blame the potential poaching of players during the game for not playing it this year, schools like Texas say it's because there are too many new faces on the roster who need to be developed.

Talking about why Ohio State will be playing a spring game this year, Ryan Day said:

"It will be a great opportunity for fans and folks to see our guys and get out there and play. That part of it, to me, and it is what it is but we’ve got to go do it. It’s important that we start the season fast and the first step is playing in the spring game."

Ohio State will start the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with a thrilling matchup against Texas in Columbus.

