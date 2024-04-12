"Hostility and maybe the unhealthy pressure": Former Oregon QB Bo Nix opens up about biggest differences between SEC and Pac-12

Bo Nix, renowned for his journey from Auburn to Oregon, has offered insightful comparisons between the SEC and the Pac-12. Reflecting on the intense football culture in the South, Nix acknowledged the profound impact of external pressures on young players. He said (via On3):

"I would say the difference is… in a sense, the hostility and maybe the unhealthy pressure that is added to 18-22 year olds by outside noise and fans. It’s almost like an unhealthy obsession in the South. We’ve made it that way,"

Nix, once a fervent follower of SEC football, now questions the intensity of the region's fan base. He admitted to being consumed by the sport in his youth, driven by a desire to play for Auburn. However, his experience in the Pac-12 has prompted him to reassess the balance between passion for the game and personal well-being.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I was that way growing up. I thought it was life or death, football. And you move out here and you play the game as hard as you can and you’ve got great passion for the game. And it’s just a little bit more laid back, in a way. It’s a lot more like we’re proud of the person, the person you are out there on the field," he added.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Transitioning from Auburn to Oregon, Bo Nix's performance witnessed a remarkable transformation. At Auburn, Nix struggled to surpass 2,600 passing yards in any season, with a highest completion rate of 61% and a peak of 16 touchdowns.

In contrast, his tenure at Oregon showcased exponential growth, with Nix boasting a 71.9% completion rate and a staggering 77.4% in his two seasons. Furthermore, his passing yards surged, exceeding 3,500 in 2022 and 4,500 in 2023.

Remarkably, Bo Nix minimized interceptions, throwing just 10 across his two years with the Ducks. Oregon achieved double-digit wins in both seasons, including an impressive 12-2 record in 2023 under Nix.

New York Giants eye Bo Nix as potential quarterback contingency

In the lead-up to the NFL Draft, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has hinted at a significant move by the New York Giants, foreseeing them trading up in the second round to secure Bo Nix.

Kiper emphasized the rationale behind this potential move, saying:

“If Daniel Jones struggles or doesn’t live up to what you thought about a couple of years ago when he led them to the playoffs and beat Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, or if he gets injured, you have Bo Nix.”

Kiper praise­d Bo Nix's long experience­ and talent. He noted Nix's 61 game­ starts and good record. The 24-year-old use­d to play quarterback for the Oregon Ducks. Kipe­r said Nix made smart choices and called him a "great processor."

Nix's college­ performance strengthe­ns his potential value for the Giants. He­ gained 15,352 passing yards overall. This demonstrate­s his passing ability. In 2023, Nix had 4,508 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and only three interce­ptions. This outstanding season drew comparisons to Heisman-le­vel play.