5 biggest surprises from Mel Kiper's 2024 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Chargers pull surprise move to help Justin Herbert

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. published the fourth version of his 2024 NFL Mock Draft on April 10, 22 days after the previous edition. Version 3.0 coincided with the ending of free agency’s first wave, while 4.0 came two weeks before the draft.

Though most picks in the two editions remained the same, some surprising changes and decisions based on Kiper’s speculations occurred. While his thoughts could come true, more development might happen as Day 1 of the 2024 draft nears.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Biggest shocks from Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL mock draft

The expanded coverage is the most significant difference between Kiper’s 3.0 and 4.0 NFL mock drafts for 2024. He delves into the second round in the latest version, providing a more comprehensive view of the potential outcomes. After going from pick No. 1 to No. 64, here are the surprising scenarios he thought might happen.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

5) Giants trade up in Round 2 for Bo Nix

Football analysts and draft experts linked the former Oregon quarterback with the Denver Broncos. But in Kiper’s NFL mock draft, he comes off the board in Round 2 to the New York Giants. After completing a deal that sent Brian Burns to New York, Kiper proposes another trade between the Giants and the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants have Daniel Jones under contract until 2026. However, if this pick happens as Kiper predicted, it signifies that the franchise has lost faith in the former sixth overall selection. Bo Nix is a viable starting option if Jones doesn’t improve his game. Therefore, the 2024 season will be an audition for Jones to remain with the Giants, or he might get cut.

4) Rams trade up in Round 2 for Michael Penix Jr.

In version 4.0 of his 2024 NFL mock draft, Kiper sees the Los Angeles Rams giving up picks No. 52, 83, and 196 for the Los Angeles Chargers’ second-round pick. Because of their compensatory picks, the Rams have the draft capital to make this potential trade happen. Kiper sees the Rams drafting the former Washington quarterback if this proposed transaction pushes through.

Penix has 1,109 completions for 9,544 passing yards and 67 touchdowns in two seasons with the Huskies. While the Rams have Matthew Stafford under contract until 2026, the Super Bowl 56 champions must start thinking about a succession plan because Stafford will be 36 this season. As for his backups, Jimmy Garoppolo has been injury-laden, while Stetson Bennett’s status remains unknown.

3) Broncos shift from offense to defense in Round 1

In the third version of his 2024 NFL mock draft, Kiper had Nix go to the Broncos with the 12th overall pick. This is a plausible consideration, especially when top prospects like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are off the board. Likewise, it addressed the void left by Russell Wilson, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Kiper shifts from Nix to Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell for Denver at No. 12. Kiper has him as the best among all cornerback prospects, and putting him alongside Pat Surtain II gives the Broncos a formidable pass-defending duo.

2) Bengals potentially draft a wide receiver to bid Tyler Boyd farewell

Kiper had the Bengals selecting former Michigan wideout Roman Wilson at No. 49 after running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. Wilson also had 12 touchdowns in his final season for the Wolverines.

If the Bengals see the draft board the same way Kiper does in his latest NFL mock draft, welcoming Wilson to the fray means they allow Tyler Boyd to sign elsewhere. After securing Tee Higgins (for now) by designating the franchise tag, the Bengals might part ways with Boyd after eight seasons.

1) Chargers trade down with Vikings for more picks

As Kiper wrote in his latest NFL mock draft, the Chargers might shake things up in the first round before a suggested trade-down with the Rams in the second round. He sees the Jim Harbaugh-coached team trading down from the No. 5 overall pick to get both Minnesota Vikings’ first-round selections (No. 11 and No. 23).

They will use those picks for former Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham and former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Those choices will fill the void some of their players left on offense. Drafting Worthy, who completed the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, gives Justin Herbert another target in the passing game.