How heavy is the Heisman trophy? Unveiling the weight and significance behind CFB's most prestigious award

The Heisman Trophy is the most coveted individual award in college football. Every year, it's given to the player who shows the best performance across college football.

Legends of the game like Roger Staubach, Doak Walker and Charles Woodson are among the long list of laureates.

The trophy itself was designed by sculptor Frank Eliscu in 1935, and the model of the player was Ed Smith. Made out of cast bronze the trophy is 13.5 inches (34.3 cm) tall, 14 inches long, 16 inches in width and weighs 45 pounds (20.4 kg).

How heavy is the Heisman trophy?

The Heisman weighs 45 pounds or around 20.4 kg. It's a fairly heavy trophy, which is evident in plain sight, given the big dimensions of the sculpture.

Is the Heisman trophy the heaviest in sports?

The heaviest trophy in American sports is the Fremont Cannon, which is given to the winner of the clash between the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the University of Nevada.

The trophy weighs a whopping 545 pounds or around 247 kg. It's named after 19th-century American military officer John C. Fremont, and is a replica of an 1840s cannon.

However, the trophy is fairly heavy when compared with other trophies. For example, the Vince Lombardi Trophy only weighs 7 pounds, around 3.2 kg. The MLB World Series Commissioner Trophy weighs 30 pounds, which is equal to 13.2 kg.

Outside the US, the FIFA World Cup Trophy weighs 13.61 pounds (6.1 kg) while the UEFA Champions League is 24 pounds (11 kg).

Can you sell a Heisman Trophy?

Trophies awarded since 1999 cannot be sold, but ones awarded before that year are not subject to this regulation.

What are the specs of the Heisman Trophy?

The trophy weighs 45 pounds (20.4 kg) and has the following dimensions: 13.5 inches (34.3 cm) tall, 14 inches long (35.5 cm) and 16 inches in width (40.6 cm).