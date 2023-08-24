How many national championships did Cam Newton win? A sneak peek into the collegiate career of former Auburn star

Cam Newton is a name that a lot of fans will reminisce about when talking about great quarterbacks in the NFL. As an enigmatic dual-threat quarterback, Newton left the NFL in awe of his talent and skills. Right from his early days, he was seen as a prospect who would make a lot of noise in the world of football. The story of Newton's success began in college, where he was initially a part of the Florida Gators under coach Urban Meyer in 2007 and 2008.

But soon enough, Cam Newton found himself in troubled waters when it was reported that he was facing expulsion from Florida on three counts of academic violations. The team suspended him from the roster because of burglary, larceny, and obstruction of justice. That's when he decided to transfer to Blinn College in 2009. But things really took off for him when he joined the Auburn Tigers in 2010. Under coach Gus Malzahn, Cam Newton developed into a deadly dual-threat quarterback and was the primary choice as a starter in their 2010 campaign.

Malzahn gave the quarterback the opportunity to open their 2010 campaign for a shot at the national championship. And Newton did not disappoint, leading the Tigers straight to the SEC championship finals against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Tigers dismantled the Gamecocks 56-17, and Cam Newton showcased his brilliance once again.

He put up a career record of 335 passing yards with six total touchdowns in the finals, earning the title of MVP. After the triumphant win, the next destination for the team was the CFP finals against the Oregon Ducks, their first-ever shot at the national championships. And they clinched the national title after a close game, winning 22-19 against Oregon.

The game was too close for comfort for the Auburn Tigers. They prevailed victorious, defeating Oregon by a mere margin of three points (final score 22-19). This was the only national championship that Cam Newton won during his college career.

Following the stellar campaign that he had, the quarterback was selected as one of the potential candidates for the Heisman Trophy that year. Newton emerged at the top, becoming the third player from Auburn to bring the Heisman trophy to Auburn after Bo Jackson and Pat Sullivan. Despite playing for just one year in Auburn, Newton had 2,589 passing yards and 28 total touchdowns, leading the Tigers to an undefeated season of 14-0.

Cam Newton's best NFL season

After his best college football season, Newton was drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 season. And Cam Newton's first few years in the NFL were the ones that he could look back at with pride.

But the most memorable campaign for fans of the Panthers would be the 2015 season. The Panthers made it to the Super Bowl with a 15-1 record under him. Unfortunately, their hopes of lifting the Lombardi Trophy were crushed by the hands of the Denver Broncos. Newton had so many great games that season, proving to everyone that he was one of the best in the business.

The 2015 campaign saw him throw for an overall 3,387 yards with 35 touchdowns. The season also marked the highest pass rating of his career (99.4). With such an electric performance, he went on to become the NFL MVP for that season, solidifying it as one of the greatest performances by a quarterback ever in the NFL.