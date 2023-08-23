Cam Newton has no regrets over not winning Super Bowl in 11-year long NFL career

Cam Newton was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and went on to have great success with the Carolina Panthers. In 2015, he won the MVP award, considered one of the best individual seasons from a quarterback.

However, his great individual season didn't end as he wanted, as the Panthers lost 24-10 in the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos. Newton didn't have a great game as he completed just 18/41 passes for 265 yards and an interception.

Since then Newton's game regressed over the years, and now he is out of the league. Despite not winning the Super Bowl, the former Carolina Panthers quarterback holds no regret over his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Cam Newton reveals how he has been around winners throughout his life

Cincinnati Bengals vs Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton recently talked about how he has won various things throughout his career, which is why he isn't bothered about missing out on the Super Bowl. Here's what he said on his podcast

“I got so much out of football that when you when I sit back and I think like bro, I won everywhere. Did I win a Super Bowl? No. But I won a national championship."

"I won in junior college, a national championship, and even in high school. My high school was really known for basketball, we went to the state championship and we lost. We started 32-0 and we lost in the championship. So just seeing like, I was just around winners.”

Newton and Chad Ochocinco both stated how their impact on the game will be remembered forever, which holds much more importance than winning the Super Bowl or making the Hall of Fame.

It's true that Newton will definitely be remembered for a long time, especially for his MVP season in 2015. During that campaign, he had a passer rating of 99.4 while throwing for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 636 on 132 carries and scored 10 rushing touchdowns.

Cam Newton is unlikely to play in the NFL again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton last played in the NFL in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers. Many thought that the quarterback would be able to rediscover himself with the Panthers, but the situation didn't pan out.

In eight games that season, he had a passer rating of 64.4 while throwing for 684 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. (StatMuse)

With teams transitioning to younger quarterbacks, it is quite unlikely that Newton will be given another chance in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Cam Newton and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 127 votes