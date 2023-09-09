How to watch Arizona vs. Mississippi State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2 

Mississippi State started its new season with a 48-7 blowout win against Southeastern Louisiana and is going into the game against Arizona full of confidence.

Although the Wildcats began their season with a routine 38-3 win over Northern Arizona University (NAU), the Bulldogs present a different proposition altogether.

The last time Arizona beat an SEC team was in 1976 and they have never beaten a team from the SEC on their travels. This match against the Bulldogs is a chance to make history for them.

The Wildcats' upset win over No. 12 UCLA last year was the only bright spot in a season that ended 5-7 without a bowl invitation. They lost 39-17 in Tuscon to Zach Arnett's side in Week 2 of last season.

Under Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs have been on an upward trajectory, finishing last season with a 9-4 record, which included upset wins over ranked Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Their season culminated in a ReliaQuest Bowl win over the University of Illinois.

The Bulldog's home advantage and Arizona's poor form against SEC sides make Zach Arnett's side favorites for this clash.

What channel is Arizona vs. Mississippi State on today?

The Wildcats vs. Bulldogs game will be shown on the SEC Network with Tom Hart calling the plays. FuboTV will have a live-stream option for the game.

When and where are Arizona and Mississippi State playing?

The game between the Wildcats and the Bulldogs will be played at the Davis Wade Stadium, Scott Field.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 9 Time: 7:30 P.M. ET

Who will be the starting QB for Arizona against Mississippi State?

Returning Jayden de Laura won the starting job and was recently named to the Manning Award watch list given to the most outstanding quarterback in the country.

Bulldogs' coach Arnett complemented the talent that Jayden de Laura has:

“Returning quarterback, very mobile and agile,” Arnett said. “The sacks he gets out of when you feel like you have him bottled up in pressure. He flushes and finds a way out of there. He has one of the quickest releases I’ve seen in football right now. So, very talented.”

Who will be the starting QB for Mississippi State against Arizona?

Will Rogers, decided to return to Arizona for his third year and was dominant in the game against Southeastern Louisiana completing 20 of 29 passes resulting in 2 touchdowns.

Zach Arnett will be hoping to continue the positive trajectory of the team after taking over from former coach Mike Leach, who died last year, thrusting Arnett into the top job.