How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Ole Miss Rebels found a way past a tricky opponent when they played against the Tulane Green Wave in week two of college football.

It helped their cause massively that in-form Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt was not available for the game. Now, they will want to navigate the speed bump that is Georgia Tech before their schedule becomes significantly harder.

This matchup isn't as straightforward as advertised with the Yellow Jackets having a decent start to the season. They are No. 2 in passing and No. 5 in rushing offensive metrics in the ACC.

Tech has a 1-1 record this season after losing game one 39-34 to Louisville and winning 48-13 against South Carolina State in week two.

Quarterback Haynes King and receiver Jamal Haynes will be the obvious danger to look out for from Georgia Tech.

The Rebels, meanwhile, have strolled through the start of their season to a 2-0 record so far. They routed Mercer 73-7 at home before winning a tricky road fixture 37-20 against the Green Wave.

Highly demanding coach Lane Kiffin isn't completely satisfied with his side's running game though and spoke about that aspect after the win against Tulane.

"Yeah, I'm highly concerned. That's very unusual for us. I don't remember the inability to run the ball at all. They did a great job, but obviously, it has a lot to do with us, and that's everybody.

"It takes everybody to have a really good running game. We definitely look to improve there, and that's a major issue and one that I don't think anyone would have guessed."

The Rebels have the historical upper hand in this fixture 3-2 and utterly demolished Georgia Tech 42-0 in the reverse last year. This is expected to be a blowout win for the Rebels regardless.

What channel is Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss on today?

The game will be televised on the SEC Network and can be streamed on FuboTV.

When and where are Georgia Tech and Ole Miss playing?

The game will be played at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi on September 16.

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss Start time?

The game between Georgia Tech and Ole Miss starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Who will be the starting QB for Georgia Tech?

Haynes King, who is ranked No. 15 nationally in terms of passing efficiency, will be the starting QB for the Yellow Jackets against the Rebels.

Who will be the starting QB for Ole Miss?

Jaxson Dart will continue as starting QB for Lane Kiffin's side and he will hope to continue his decent form which places him No. 3 on the efficiency passing list nationally.