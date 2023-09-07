Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops an honest opinion about girls who play football

Lane Kiffin's positive demeanor is considered a blessing to his team and fans beyond his coaching prowess. Off the field, he's a dedicated father to two daughters, Landry and Presley.

While he loves his daughters dearly, he also expresses admiration for females who share his passion for football.

Recently, Lane Kiffin expressed his appreciation on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), by posting a picture that read:

"Girls who love football aren't weird. They are a rare gift from God and deserve bigger diamonds."

Lane's daughters are budding TikTokers who love to shop. Their posts displaying shopping sprees with their dad have gone viral a few times.

Lane Kiffin's time at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin wrapped up his third season with Ole Miss last year with the Rebels, making quite a mark.

Kiffin led Ole Miss to three consecutive bowl appearances, marking a significant achievement for the program. He has 11 years of experience in the NCAA and boasts a record of 87-47, including 23-13 with Ole Miss.

During Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels consistently ranked among the nation's elite. In 2022, they secured a No. 3 spot in rushing offense, averaging 256.6 yards per game. They ranked No. 8 in total offense with almost double the average.

Kiffin played a pivotal role in recruiting and mentoring running back Quinshon Judkins. He made history by setting Ole Miss single-season records with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

In 2021, Kiffin steered the Rebels to a historic 10-3 record, their first 10-win regular season. They achieved a perfect 7-0 record at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The end-of-season rankings held Ole Miss at No. 11 in both the AP and AFCA Coaches polls.

Kiffin's presence at Ole Miss goes beyond his coaching abilities. His demeanor, dedication to his daughters and his recent expression of appreciation for girls who love football have endeared him to fans. Additionally, it adds depth to Kiffin's character who loves to promote football as a sport among all equally.