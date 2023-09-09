The Iowa Hawkeyes versus Iowa State Cyclones in the Cy-Hawk Series continue a storied rivalry that started in 1894. They have played each other every year since 1977 as well with the only exception being the COVID-19 interrupted season.

The Hawkeyes beat Utah State 24-14 in their season-opening game although they were outscored 11-7 in the second half.

The Cyclones easily beat Northern Iowa 30-9 although they had a woeful 1-8 conference and 4-8 overall record last season.

The Hawkeyes have had the better of this fixture 46-23 although the Cyclones won their last encounter 10-7 in 2022.

Both teams have been gripped by a slew of charges of underage gambling with several student-athletes under investigation including the Cyclones starting QB Hunter Dekkers.

It was recently announced that the players charged had pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated misdemeanor and got away with a $645 fine.

The Hawkeyes are slight favorites for this clash even though they will be on the road.

What channel is Iowa vs. Iowa State on today?

The game will be shown on Fox with streaming options available on FuboTV.

When and where are Iowa and Iowa State playing?

The Hawkeyes face off against the Cyclones on Saturday, September 9 at the Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa.

Iowa vs. Iowa State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Saturday, Sept. 9 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Who will be the starting QB for Iowa State against Iowa?

Rocco Becht took over the starting quarterback duties with Hunter Dekkers dealing with his underage gambling issues. Becht completed 10 of 13 passes resulting in two touchdowns in their week one win.

It remains to be seen whether later in the season, Hunter Dekkers will reclaim his starting spot. Earlier this week, his attorney Mark Weinhardt released a statement on his clients' behalf, which read:

"The original records tampering charge against these young men never fit this case, either legally or factually. Hunter, Jake and Dodge are not and never were guilty of that charge. The charge has nothing to do with gambling. Other than the fact that Hunter, Jake, and Dodge placed some bets before they turned 21, nothing about those bets was a crime under Iowa law."

Who will be the starting QB for Iowa vs. Iowa State?

Cade McNamara, a recent transfer from Michigan won the starting job and produced passes resulting in two touchdowns in week one's win against Utah State.

To add spice to the explosive occasion, former President Donald Trump will be at the game.