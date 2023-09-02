How to watch Michigan vs East Carolina game today? - Time, Channel, TV schedule and live Stream September 2 | College Football Week 1

The Michigan Wolverines are kick-starting their 2023 campaign by going against the East Carolina Pirates in Week 1. The Wolverines won the Big 10 conference championship last year, before losing to TCU in the CFP semifinals. Now, they face the Pirates as both teams gear up for their first game of the 2023 season.

Coach Jim Harbaugh will be looking to lead the Wolverines once again since joining his alma mater back in 2015. He's led the team to glory by winning the Big 10 conference in 2021 and 2022. So there are a lot of expectations from him and his team to complete their three-peat as conference champions.

Whereas the East Carolina Pirates are entering their fifth season under coach Mike Houston in the AAC. Last season, they racked up an 8-5 overall record, which was their most winning season since 2014. And now, Houston will be looking forward to improving the stats this season and possibly making their way once against as contenders for the AAC conference championship.

Here is everything you need to know about the Michigan vs East Carolina game of week 1 of the 2023 college football season.

What channel is the Michigan vs East Carolina on Today?

The Michigan vs East Carolina Week 1 contention will not be broadcast on any television channel. However, fans can catch the game on NBC's live-streaming site called Peacock. The game will be called by NBC analyst Mike Tirico from the booth, while Lewis Johnson will act as the sideline reporter on the field.

When and where is the Michigan vs East Carolina game taking place?

The game is set to be played on September 2 at the Ann Harbor Stadium, the home ground of the Wolverines. It is situated at 1201 S Main St, Ann Arbor, Michigan. The East Carolina Pirates will begin their season with an away game against the Wolverines.

Michigan vs East Carolina start time

The week 1 game between the two teams is slated to kick off at noon around 12 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. IST).

Who will start as QB for the Michigan Wolverines?

JJ McCarthy was named as the starting QB for the Michigan Wolverines into the second week of the 2022 season. He was competing with former starter Cade McNamara, who transferred to the Iowa Hawkeyes. McNamara led the Wolverines to win the Big 10 conference championship in 2021. After McCarthy overtook him to be the QB1 on the roster, he made a lasting impression on Harbaugh and retained his starting role on the roster.

Michigan Preview Football

Last season, JJ McCarthy recorded 2,719 passing yards and 22 passing TDs while leading the team to win the Big 10 conference. Now, he has an enormous responsibility on his shoulders to once again perform at the top of his game for Michigan to have a chance to three-peat the conference this season.

Who will start as QB for the East Carolina Pirates?

In the Michigan vs East Carolina game, Mason Garcia will maybe the preferred choice as QB1 for the game. The redshirt sophomore has had limited time on the field since joining the team in 2020 while appearing in three games last season as a backup to long-time starter Holton Ahlers, who is a free agent after declaring himself for the 2023 NFL draft.

Considering that Garcia already has experience playing for East Carolina on the gridiron, he may get the opportunity to lead the team on the field, while redshirt junior Alex Flinn comes in as a backup quarterback for the team.