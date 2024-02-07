"Hungry for more": $1.6 million NIL-valued Jalen Milroe reveals mindset for Alabama under Kalen DeBoer's leadership

After Nick Saban's retirement and the arrival of new coach Kalen DeBoer, the Alabama Crimson Tide football program finds itself at a crossroads.

With a new era under DeBoer beginning, the team's star quarterback, Jalen Milroe, shared insights into the players' mindset and their hunger for continued success.

Despite the initial shock of Saban's retirement, Milroe and his teammates have embraced the transition with open arms, fueling their aspirations for excellence.

"We are all hungry, we all want more," Milroe said. "We all have the same mindset as a football team. He [coach DeBoer] is going to push us to be where we want to be in the future."

Milroe, who has an ON3 NIL valuation of $1.6 million, encapsulated the resilience ingrained within the Crimson Tide's culture:

"So the biggest thing we have to do is build a relationship and be where our feet are. That is not going to change. I am super excited to have Coach DeBoer here, and the young guys that will be a part of our program."

Navigating transitions and recruitment challenges under Kalen DeBoer's leadership

The unexpected retirement of Nick Saban introduced a period of uncertainty for Alabama football, compounded by player departures via the transfer portal.

Alabama's recruiting efforts, highlighted by additions like Austin Mack and pursuits of prospects such as Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, signal a commitment to sustaining excellence.

Under Kalen DeBoer's guidance, Alabama's recruiting efforts have surged. One player that has captured the attention of DeBoer's staff is Marcus Harris, a highly touted receiver prospect from Mater Dei.

His impending visit to Tuscaloosa signifies the Crimson Tide's relentless pursuit of excellence under Kalen DeBoer's leadership.

Despite these challenges, rising star Jalen Milroe remains optimistic about the team's future under coach DeBoer:

“It's been great to have him here, with the transition that has been big ... He is very personable, and he's bringing good energy to the locker room."

As the team looks ahead to the 2024 season, Milroe is confident in its ability to excel.

"The biggest thing for a football team is you want to improve and get better the next season," Milroe said. "So, we're in that process right now, trying to be the best version of ourselves."

As they navigate the challenges of recruiting and preparing for the upcoming season, Alabama remains poised to uphold its legacy as one of college football's premier programs under DeBoer's leadership.

