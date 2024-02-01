Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer explains why he kept Nick Saban’s staff intact after latter's retirement: "I was all in on them"

Following Nick Saban's retirement, the University of Alabama swiftly moved to appoint Kalen DeBoer as their 28th coach. The unexpected departure of Saban left Crimson Tide players and his coaching staff in a state of uncertainty.

Deboer opted to retain key staff members of Saban's coaching staff. His decision to keep assistant coaches Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie stems from a comprehensive evaluation of their contributions to the program.

DeBoer emphasized the importance of considering the existing relationships between the retained coaches and players, strength of the position groups, impact on recruiting and how they have helped keep the team together.

"Man, these guys have been amazing. They helped us keep the team together, I think, through some tough times, even before I was hired. I think they had a huge impact on that."

Kalen DeBoer's approach involves listening to the voices within the program and understanding the significant role Roach and Gillespie played in holding the team together.

He believes in working with them, 'locking arms' and expressing commitment to the existing coaching staff,

"Once I got here, just locking arms with them and trusting them. Just like I asked the guys to be all in on me, I was all in on them, and they've been that way as well."

Kalen DeBoer's attention on player retention

Understanding the emotional impact of Saban's departure on the players, Kalen DeBoer made player retention a top priority. In an interview with The Dan Patrick Show, he shared his thoughts:

"They want this place to be great. That’s a big piece of why they came here. But they also came here to wear those Alabama colors. They’ve really been receptive to myself and wanting to carry on the legacy of this great place."

While the team experienced losses to the transfer portal, including notable players like Caleb Downs and Isaiah Bond, DeBoer and his staff succeeded in persuading several key players to stay.

Kalen DeBoer's approach involved meeting with players individually and in groups, understanding their concerns and presenting a vision for the future. Despite losing some players to the transfer portal, DeBoer expressed satisfaction with the efforts to retain the core of the team:

“I think that’s probably some of the best recruiting our coaches have done so far is really recruiting our own roster. It’s crazy to say that, but I think that’s the case no matter what."

By prioritizing trust, re-recruitment efforts and an embrace of the program's legacy, DeBoer sets the stage for a seamless continuation of the Crimson Tide's winning tradition.