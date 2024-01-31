"28 years from being 100 years old": Alabama star Jalen Milroe had unique reaction to Nick Saban's retirement

In the wake of Nick Saban's retirement from the helm of the Alabama football program, the Crimson Tide quarterback, Jalen Milroe, took a playful jab at the legendary coach during his recent youth football camp.

Milroe, who is set to lead Alabama as the starting quarterback in the upcoming season, addressed Saban's departure with respect. Known for his prowess on the field, the player didn't shy away from humor when discussing Saban's retirement.

Responding to a camper's question, he talked about both missing and teasing Saban, saying:

"I do miss coach Saban. He was a big reason why I came to Alabama. To see him go is going to be tough on us. But we have to realize that coach Saban is 28 years from being 100 years old. So we’ve got to let him retire."

Jalen Milroe's commitment to Alabama

Amid the coaching change and the uncertainty that often follows, the Alabama football program has faced several departures through the transfer portal.

However, one significant victory for new head coach Kalen DeBoer was retaining Jalen Milroe. The quarterback, who had the option to explore other opportunities, expressed his commitment to the University of Alabama, saying:

"What's for you is for you, and for me, it's to stay at Alabama. I've got a lot of stuff at Alabama I still want to achieve. I signed my letter of intent to come to the University of Alabama."

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Milroe anticipates growth under the tutelage of Coach DeBoer. With a nod to the coach's past success in developing quarterbacks, including turning Michael Penix Jr. into a Heisman Trophy runner-up, Milroe sees an opportunity for personal and team advancement.

Reflecting on the coaching staff, Milroe stated:

"We’re excited to have Coach DeBoer in and the coaching staff that’s here because they're going to allow us to grow as a football team.”

His acknowledgment of DeBoer's track record and the potential for personal development underscores his commitment to elevating his game.

As a dual-threat with a penchant for both passing and rushing, Milroe's skill set aligns with DeBoer's coaching philosophy, setting the stage for a symbiotic partnership that could propel Alabama to new heights.

Even with hurdles like being benched and suffering a defeat to Texas, Milroe bounced back. He steered important victories over Tennessee, LSU and a win against Georgia at the SEC Championship Game.

His 531-yard run and the 12 times he scored showed that he is both creative and a real threat. This added a fresh layer to Alabama's strategic game play.

