"I actually think he's leaving": CFB Insider issues major verdict on Steve Sarkisian's future amid reports of NFL coaching job offers

On Saturday afternoon, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was linked with an interest in the Tennessee Titans head coaching job by &quot;The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The report dropped just before the Longhorns' pivotal Week 9 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. During Saturday's segment of CBS's &quot;College Football,&quot; former NFL star Bryant McFadden reiterated his belief that there was substance to the speculation about the embattled Sarkisian's NFL interest. &quot;I wouldn't be shocked, I wouldn't be surprised and I actually think, he is leaving,&quot; McFadden said. &quot;The reason why I think he's leaving is, these rumors coming out right now? It means there is smoke to the potential fire that we will see.&quot;McFadden further broke down the reasons why he believed that Steve Sarkisian would abandon college football for the NFL. &quot;The reason why I'm not surprised is because if you look at what Sark has done, it seems like the entire landscape of college football is all about who's getting paid what and determining who's playing,&quot; McFadden said. &quot;As a head coach, I could care less about the dollar amount this said player is getting if he's living up to the billing. I think Sarkisian is dealing with that currently in Texas and I think he does not want that same headache if he returns next year. Meaning certain players will be playing, regardless of if he believes that they should be in that line up.&quot;Steve Sarkisian's agent shuts down NFL rumorsAfter the report linking Steve Sarkisian to the NFL by Dianna Russini caused waves among both college football fans and analysts, the Texas coach's agents, Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz, released a statement denying the rumors. The strongly-worded statement was issued to the &quot;NFL Network's&quot; Tom Pelissero on Saturday evening. &quot;Statement from Steve Sarkisian’s agents Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz at CAA: “Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team,” Pelissero tweeted.Steve Sarkisian has coached for two seasons in the NFL as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2017-2018) before returning to college football in the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban. In his five-year Texas tenure, Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to the SEC in a conference realignment move. His Texas career includes an SEC championship game appearance and consecutive college football playoff appearances.