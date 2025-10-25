  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I actually think he's leaving": CFB Insider issues major verdict on Steve Sarkisian's future amid reports of NFL coaching job offers

"I actually think he's leaving": CFB Insider issues major verdict on Steve Sarkisian's future amid reports of NFL coaching job offers

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 25, 2025 19:00 GMT
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian

On Saturday afternoon, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was linked with an interest in the Tennessee Titans head coaching job by "The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The report dropped just before the Longhorns' pivotal Week 9 clash against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ad

During Saturday's segment of CBS's "College Football," former NFL star Bryant McFadden reiterated his belief that there was substance to the speculation about the embattled Sarkisian's NFL interest.

"I wouldn't be shocked, I wouldn't be surprised and I actually think, he is leaving," McFadden said. "The reason why I think he's leaving is, these rumors coming out right now? It means there is smoke to the potential fire that we will see."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McFadden further broke down the reasons why he believed that Steve Sarkisian would abandon college football for the NFL.

"The reason why I'm not surprised is because if you look at what Sark has done, it seems like the entire landscape of college football is all about who's getting paid what and determining who's playing," McFadden said.
"As a head coach, I could care less about the dollar amount this said player is getting if he's living up to the billing. I think Sarkisian is dealing with that currently in Texas and I think he does not want that same headache if he returns next year. Meaning certain players will be playing, regardless of if he believes that they should be in that line up."
Ad
Ad

Steve Sarkisian's agent shuts down NFL rumors

After the report linking Steve Sarkisian to the NFL by Dianna Russini caused waves among both college football fans and analysts, the Texas coach's agents, Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz, released a statement denying the rumors.

The strongly-worded statement was issued to the "NFL Network's" Tom Pelissero on Saturday evening.

"Statement from Steve Sarkisian’s agents Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz at CAA: “Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate. Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team,” Pelissero tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Steve Sarkisian has coached for two seasons in the NFL as an offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2017-2018) before returning to college football in the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban.

In his five-year Texas tenure, Sarkisian has led the Longhorns to the SEC in a conference realignment move. His Texas career includes an SEC championship game appearance and consecutive college football playoff appearances.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications