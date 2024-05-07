“I ain't got nothing to do with that” - Colorado HC Deion Sanders has hilarious reaction to Drake-Kendrick feud

Deion Sanders finds himself in an unexpected spot as the drama between hip-hop artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake spills into the world of college football. Fans have been closely following the back-and-forth diss tracks between Lamar and Drake, with the latter seemingly struggling to keep up with Lamar's lyrical shots.

However, something that caught many by surprise was when the rap battle looped in the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. A fan comment on the IG post that reeled in Coach Prime read:

“I told you Deion Sanders and Drake fans will believe anything they say bro like seriously!! We fed him fake info.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Deion Sanders — who is worth $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — cleared the air around his involvement, saying:

“Lolololol Man I ain't got nothing to do with that”

Screenshot via Instagram

Despite the baseless distractions, Coach Prime remains focused on spreading positivity, urging everyone to choose peace over conflict. However, it seems he can't escape the limelight, as the internet continues to find ways to keep him in the headlines.

Also read: Serena Williams' involvement in Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef: All you need to know

Former NFL wide receiver is Team Deion Sanders

Former New York Jets wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson has thrown his support behind Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, after former Buffs safety Xavier Smith accused the Colorado HC of unfair treatment.

Smith accused Coach Prime of forcing him off the roster without making an effort to know him. Shedeur's dismissive comment aggravated the matter, drawing criticism from fans and analysts.

However, Johnson offers a different take, suggesting that the backlash against the Sanders family is due to an underlying animosity towards Deion Sanders.

“Now this is all part of the Deion hate. This all that is they gonna do that. It’s a Deion hate. Shedeur gonna be Shedeur, bottom line and he’ll be one of the top players off the board when his time comes.”

Expand Tweet

Even though redeeming the Buffaloes from last season's misery will be key for Coach Prime's son, he's widely anticipated to be the overall No. 1 draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Also read: "Their pops is the main issue": CFB world reacts to Stephen A. Smith's blunt advice for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders amid recent controversy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback