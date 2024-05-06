Serena Williams' involvement in Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef: All you need to know

Serena Williams was mentioned in a verse by Kendrick Lamar during the ongoing feud between himself and Drake.

Lamar and Drake have been involved in a feud for almost a decade and the tension finally reached a boiling point when the American rapper targetted Drake in his latest songs.

In his song 'Not Like Us,' Lamar supported Serena Williams in his verse and warned Drake against disrespecting the American tennis star. Lamar and Williams share the same background as both famous personalities grew up in Compton.

"From Alondra down to Central, n**ga better not speak on Serena," Kendrick Lemar said in his rap.

While Williams has chosen to keep her distance from the ongoing feud between two of the biggest rappers in the world, her husband has picked a side on Twitter. Alexis Ohanian tweeted in support of Kendrick Lamar during his beef with Drake on the back of his long-standing rivalry with the Canadian.

Drake has a history of controversies with Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian

It was speculated that Drake and Serena Williams briefly dated in the past, though there is no confirmation regarding the same. Williams is now married to co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, who was dragged into this rap feud by Drake in 2022.

Drake launched his album 'Middle of the Ocean' in 2022 and targeted Williams and Ohanian in one of the songs. The Canadian pop star claimed that Ohanian is a 'groupie' and implied that there were issues between the duo.

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don't got a problem but/ No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi/ We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki," Drake said.

Alexis Ohanian took to Twitter to reply to Drake's shots. He posted a picture with Serena and her kids and admitted that becoming a father and a husband has changed his life.

"The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Ohanian wrote in the caption.

Ohanian has supported Kendrick Lamar through his Twitter account by posting tweets in favour of the American rap star. Now with Lamar backing Serena Williams as well, this feud between Lamar and Drake is showing no signs of slowing down.

