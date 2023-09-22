“I definitely got some HIMS” - Deion Sanders' ex-wife cheers for her son Shedeur Sanders after the QB bagged multiple accolades for Week 3 performance

Shedeur Sanders is following well in his superstar athlete father's footsteps. As the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, he is garnering great appreciation from fans.

However, his greatest admirers remain his parents, Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders. Pilar, Shedeur's mother, cheered for her son as he bagged multiple accolades in his Week 3 performance in a 43-35 double-overtime win over the Colorado State Rams.

"I DEFINITELY GOT SOME HIMS!!! Congratulations #2 Go @shedeursanders @ss2legendary," Pilar Sanders posted on Instagram.

Shedeur Sanders' impactful Week 3 performance

Shedeur Sanders played a pivotal role in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 3 victory over the Colorado State Rams. The Buffs trailed late in the fourth quarter as Sanders stepped up, launching a 98-yard drive with less than three minutes left.

Shedeur's crucial passes and touchdown to Jimmy Horn Jr. made an incredible impact leading to a 43-35 double-overtime victory. Sanders has been subsequently awarded the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8, Manning Award Stars of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week.

Shedeur Sanders' valuation and endorsement deals

Shedeur Sanders has had stunning performances, especially in the 2023 season. He boasts one of the biggest NIL deals in college football. His net worth is estimated to be around $5.1 million, according to On3.

Shedeur has an exceptionally wide fan base and endorses brands like Mercedes-Benz, Active Black, Beats by Dre, Amour and Tom Brady's apparel line, Brady. His influence has amassed one million Instagram followers, 261,000 TikTok followers and 46,000 on Twitter.

Shedeur Sanders' projections for the 2024 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders is among the top signal-callers, likely to be available in April for the 2024 NFL draft. He has a 78.7 completion percentage, passing for 1,251 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Additionally, his season under Buffs coach and talented father Deion Sanders has only added value to Shedeur's game. He is expected to emerge as a top NFL prospect next year as he continues to display great skills and earn accolades.