“I don’t care if you're my dad or not”: $4.6M NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders once jokingly told Deion Sanders that he is not “easy to recruit”

Coming out of Trinity Christian High School, Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders began his collegiate journey with Jackson State back in 2021. He spent two seasons with the program before following his dad to play QB for the Colorado Buffaloes last season.

One time, Shedeur had a hilarious back-and-forth about his recruiting with Coach Prime. The 22-year-old told his dad that he is not someone who is 'easily recruited' into a program. Shedeur also said that even though Deion is the head coach, he still has to put in the effort to entice his own son to join the program.

"I'm not easy to like, be recruited. You know that like if you're the coach you still gonna have to like really recruit me. Like I don't care like if you're my dad or not," Shedeur said.

Coach Prime initially had a very hilarious response to this statement by his son.

"Well, forget you then," Deion Sanders said.

Shedeur responded by wishing that Coach Prime had a good football team to lead on the field. That is when Coach Prime played the family card in order to persuade his son to play for him.

"You'll make it nice. We Sanders man. We part of the solution not part of the probem"

In the end, the young QB did end up playing for his father initially in Jackson State before arriving in Boulder. During his two-season stint with the Tigers, Shedeur recorded a total of 6,963 passing yards and 70 passing touchdowns. He was named the SWAC Freshman Player of the Year in 2021 and was also given the Jerry Rice Award. In 2022, he was the recipient of the Deacon Jones Trophy.

Last season, during his debut campaign for the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur put up impressive numbers again tallying a total of 3,230 passing yards and 27 TD passes. Unfortunately, the Buffs finished their first season under Coach Prime with a 4-8 overall record.

Shedeur Sanders justifies his decision to not declare for the 2024 NFL draft

Despite being eligible for this year's draft, the 22-year-old decided to return to Boulder for one final campaign before transitioning into the NFL next year. When he was asked for the reason behind his decision, he stated that he is working to be the No.1 QB to be picked in the draft.

He also explained how playing another season of college football will help develop his game even better and do things 'the right way'.

"I'm trying to be the first quarterback off the board. I respect Caleb, I respect how he plays. He's a great player. But overall there's just different tiers of quarterbacks."

"You gotta understand what player you are and what category you fall in. I understood this year wasn't my year. I didn't have enough time at this level cause there's a lot of things going through but I didn't have enough time. So I feel like I'm just excited to be back with the team to be able to have another year to do things over again and do it the right way."

With the Colorado Buffaloes rejoining the Big 12 this season, it will be interesting to see how far Shedeur can lead the program in the new 12-team playoff format.

