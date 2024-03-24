"I fainted and died": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban on cloud 9 after Joe Burrow interaction

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban recently had a fangirl moment when she met Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Growing up as the daughter of someone who spent 50 years in the coaching scene, Kristen has a soft spot for the game of football.

Recently, Nick Saban's daughter took to social media to express her joy of meeting the Bengals QB. She shared a video with the caption:

"Just met Joe Burrow. If I never tweet again it's because I fainted and died bye", Kristen Saban wrote in her tweet.

Currently, Nick Saban's daughter is on a trip to Chicago with a few friends, one of whom works in the social media department of Barstool Sports. Cruz Oxenreider, who is also an Alabama alum, tweeted that he recently got the opportunity to work with Joe Burrow on a project. So this must have been when Kristen Saban got to live her fangirl moment and interact with the Bengals QB.

"Just did a shot with Joe Burrow. Casual flex."

Kristen was present during Alabama's Pro Day, where she was extending her support for former Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold. Arnold shares a close bond with Nick Saban's daughter and wife, Miss Terry.

Despite Miss Terry's absence at Pro Day, she FaceTimed Kristen just to share a few words of encouragement with Terrion Arnold.

"Terrion, I'm sorry I couldn't come. But one thing about it, I LOVE YOU! I LOVE YOU!", Miss Terry told Arnold.

Arnold also expressed his gratitude to Kristen Saban, whom he treats like his sister. He said that her presence at his Pro Day meant the world to him.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen chooses Taylor Swift concert instead of March Madness

The NCAA tournament for both men's and women's basketball is in full swing, with a few electrifying games already taking place on the court. But Kristen's priority has changed just two days into the action of March Madness. She recently shared a tweet on Thursday stating that she was already exhausted with the March Madness games and is looking forward to Taylor Swift's concert instead.

"I'm done with ball. Eras Tour brings more joy."

Swift's 'Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and is set to conclude this year on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada. It looks like Kristen is getting ready to make her way to watch Taylor Swift live during this tour.

