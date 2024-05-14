“I was so far not on their radar” - $120M worth Kirk Cousins reveals one program he wanted to play for but wasn't offered 

Kirk Cousins said that there was one college football program he wanted to play for, but that program never offered him a scholarship. Although he played college football with the Michigan State Spartans, he said on "Bussin with the Boys" that it was the Spartans' in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, whom he wanted to play for.

"Growing up in the state of Michigan, if U of M offered me, I mean, come on," Cousins said. "That’s an iconic program, and at the time Chad Henne’s the starting quarterback. … But you have to understand I was so far not on their radar. Like, I was nobody, and they had Ryan Mallett committed to them and was signed and for good reason."

Cousins came out of Holland Christian High School, where he scored 40 touchdowns and 3,204 passing yards.

In contrast, Ryan Mallett, who signed with the Wolverines in 2007, had 7,879 yards and scored 72 touchdowns during his high school days.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback, who has a net value of $120 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.com, was never on the Wolverines' radar, but he was pursued by Toledo and Western Michigan. But after receiving a scholarship offer, Cousins decided to play for the Michigan State Spartans.

Kirk Cousins at the Michigan State Spartans

During his first two seasons with the Spartans, Cousins barely played as the backup to quarterback Brian Hoyer. However, when Hoyer entered the NFL with the New England Patriots, Cousins became the Spartans' starter.

In his first season, the Spartans finished 6-7, which was below par for them. But the majority of those losses were by less than eight points, meaning that the Spartans and Cousins could become a team that could challenge for the Big Ten title with a few improvements.

This was seen in 2010 when Cousins led the Spartans to an 11-win season and their first Big Ten title in 20 years, which they shared with the Wisconsin Badgers, led by Russell Wilson.

The Badgers again stopped the Spartans from an outright title in Cousins' final season. The two met in the first Big Ten championship game. Cousins threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, but the Badgers won 42-39.

Cousins threw for 9,131 yards and 66 touchdowns during a college career that put him into the Michigan State record books and took the team to places it hasn't reached since.

Kirk Cousins was then drafted in the fourth round in 2012 by the Washington Redskins, where he developed into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks before spending the next six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

