"I feel terrible for Maalik Murphy" - Joel Klatt calls CFB transfer portal schedule "atrocious" as Texas QB plans to leave the program

Amid the college football transfer portal, the name Maalik Murphy resonates as a poignant illustration of the challenges players face in navigating the system.

In a recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt noted the timing and scheduling of the college football transfer portal. He pointed out the unfortunate situation faced by former Texas Longhorns backup QB Maalik Murphy, who had to pull out of their playoff run.

As the College Football Playoff looms, Murphy had to make a difficult decision due to a system that Klatt describes as "built so backward:"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“You have a backup quarterback for a College Football Playoff team that’s in the transfer portal. He essentially has to, like, bail, and it’s not his fault. It’s because the system is built so backwards,”

Joel Klatt drew a stark comparison between the structure of the college football system and its professional counterpart, the NFL, where playoffs, free agency and the draft unfold sequentially.

Klatt argues that the co-occurrence puts programs and players alike on shaky ground. The former are often not well informed about the situation and are forced to make decisions in haste.

Klatt highlighted this absurdity with the example of former Texas Longhorns backup QB Murphy. With his team preparing for the College Football Playoff, Murphy finds himself in the transfer portal. Klatt empathized with Murphy's predicament:

"I feel terrible for Maalik Murphy. There’s no way that he wants to do this before the College Football Playoff, but the calendar in college football is so atrocious that the ridiculous timing of the transfer portal forced his hand."

Expand Tweet

The unfortunate case of Maalik Murphy

Murphy's journey from a four-star prospect to a backup QB at Texas has taken an unexpected turn. Despite limited playing time, Murphy stands out as one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

His decision to enter the portal is attributed to the highly competitive quarterback landscape at Texas, with Quinn Ewers expected to return and the arrival of highly touted freshman Arch Manning.

Speaking about his priorities for a new team, Murphy expressed a desire for playing time and continuous improvement:

"I just want to be in a position where I can play. I don't want to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that. I'd rather kickstart my career while I can."

The road ahead for Maalik Murphy

As Murphy embarks on his journey through the transfer portal, scheduled visits to Duke, Baylor and Oregon State loom on the horizon. These visits are crucial as Murphy seeks a new home that aligns with his aspirations for playing time and growth.

However, the unfortunate consequence of this decision is Murphy's absence from the Longhorns' playoff run, underscoring the challenging nature of navigating the transfer portal amid crucial team events.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season