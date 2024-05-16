“I am a gamer now” - Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ GF Madelyne Barnes excited over official EA Sports College Football 25 cover

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is riding high on the wave of excitement after being featured on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25. Ewers' girlfriend, Madelyne Barnes, also jumped on the hype train, posting the game's cover on her story with the caption:

"I am a gamer now."

Screenshot via Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The cover featured Ewers alongside Michigan's Donovan Edwards and Colorado's Travis Hunter. With explosive gameplay across 134 FBS schools, fans eagerly await the game's launch on July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM at EA Sports, praised the trio for their exceptional performances and expressed excitement for the game's release. He said:

“We’re proud to be able to incorporate thousands of current athletes in College Football 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is a perfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA SPORTS and college football.”

Additionally, players who opt into the EA Sports College Football 25 game will receive $600 NIL checks, with some athletes securing even more lucrative deals. The revival of the college football video game series has been highly anticipated since its hiatus in 2013.

Also read: "Why is Edwards centre of attention" "Surprised Shedeur isn't on here"- CFB fans react to College Football 25 deluxe edition cover players

What we know about the different editions of EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports has unveiled exciting details about the upcoming College Football 25, including its release date, cover art and editions. Fans can now choose from three editions: Standard, Deluxe and MVP, each offering its own unique content at varying price points.

The Standard Edition, priced at $69.99, provides the base game experience without additional options. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition, priced at $99.99, offers early access from July 16-18, exclusive player and uniform packs for Ultimate Team, and in-game currency.

For the ultimate gaming experience, the MVP Edition, priced at $149.99, includes EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden 25, the gaming giant's flagship NFL title. Purchasers of the MVP Edition enjoy early access to both games, along with exclusive bonuses for Ultimate Team.

Also read: Isaiah Bond, Donovan McMillon, Kobe Hudson, and others predict their rating in the much-anticipated EA Sports’ CFB 25 game