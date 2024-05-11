"Why is Edwards centre of attention" "Surprised Shedeur isn't on here"- CFB fans react to College Football 25 deluxe edition cover players

College Football 25 is stirring up quite the buzz, especially around the new cover art for the deluxe edition of the game. Fans can’t control their excitement as they dissect every detail of the cover, featuring Michigan's Donovan Edwards and Texas' Quinn Ewers.

But wait, where's Shedeur? On3’s social media expert, Hayes Fawcett, was left scratching his head, wondering why the rising Colorado star wasn't gracing the cover as he commented:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“ngl I’m surprised Shedeur isn’t on here”

Another fan replied to Fawcett about Shadeur:

"He’s better than all of those QB’s 😏," a fan wrote.

The cover also features athletes from other powerhouse programs like Georgia and Ohio State, but Michigan's Donovan Edwards was front and center on the cover. A couple of fans were left surprised by this:

“Why is Edwards center of attention though?”

"edwards does not deserve middle main character treatment," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, a couple more CFB fans quipped as to why Shedeur was not visible on the cover saying:

"he is! He's just at the front of the line! Lol"

The developers knew better, took actual talent over fame"💯

Let’s look at some other fan comments too:

Screenshot via Instagram

Apart from the cover stars, a behind-the-scenes drama concerning Arch Manning's absence also raised eyebrows, which could mean potential controversies surrounding player inclusion in the College Football 25 video game.

Also read: Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on XBOX One? All we know about the highly-anticipated game's release

What to expect from College Football 25 game?

Get ready, college football fans! EA Sports is gearing up to drop College Football 25 in the summer, and it's shaping up to be a game-changer. After a decade-long wait, this reboot is set to bring the gridiron glory back to your screens. But what can you expect from this highly anticipated release?

First off, let's talk microtransactions. EA Sports is set to minimize those annoying in-game purchases. Say goodbye to constant spending and hello to a smoother gaming experience for all players.

And here's the kicker – all 134 FBS teams will be up for grabs. From the Power 5 to the Group of 5, every fan's dream team will be at your fingertips. FCS and HBCU teams haven’t made the initial cut but there's hope they'll join the roster in future updates.

With NIL deals in play, gamers won't be able to manually add players who opt out of their deals. Now if that wasn’t enough, get ready for an expanded playoff format and every Bowl game imaginable.

Also read: "The free copy worth it alone": CFB fans justify EA Sports' $600 offer for College Football 25 players to opt-in

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback