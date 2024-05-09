“I don't give a p*ss about nothing but the Tide” - Terrion Arnold prepares to turn 'Detroit into Bama of NFL' via hilarious video

Terrion Arnold and his swanky style were a thing during his Alabama days. The new Detroit Lions cornerback even started a rallying cry for the Crimson Tide: "LANK" (Let All Naysayers Know). With his future now set in Detroit, it looks like Arnold is ready to bring that same swagger to the Lions.

In a video posted on Instagram by @overtimeszn, the Tallahassee native can be seen vibing to a modified audio that says:

"I don't give a p*ss about nothing but the Tide, baby! Bliss, BAMA Bliss, baby!"

The text on the video read:

"Detroit getting ready to be the Bama of the NFL."

Looking for a reaction from the cornerback, the Instagram account captioned the post:

"This trueeeeee?? @terrionarnold."

The former Alabama man replied:

"I see no lies."

Screenshot via Instagram

The cornerback position was a major thorn in their foot last season, and the Detroit Lions seemed to have addressed the issue head-on. Coach Dan Campbell's team traded with the Dallas Cowboys up to No. 24 to sign the services of Terrion Arnold, who was reportedly also on the radar of the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Did Las Vegas Raiders leave signing Terrion Arnold to luck?

The 2024 NFL draft had a funny story with the former Alabama cornerback at the center. The new Detroit signing revealed a curious decision-making process by the Las Vegas Raiders during the draft. The team selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers as the 13th overall pick in the draft, and Arnold suggested a coin was tossed to determine who the Raiders would go for.

“The Raiders coach, they called me after the draft, they were actually like, ‘We had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers and landed on him,’” Arnold said.

However, Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly quickly dispelled these claims and said that no such coin flip ever took place:

“Terrion is a good player. I’m excited to watch his career and watch him play. But we drafted Brock, and we’re excited to get him here, and I don’t think anyone else in our whole draft room felt any other way.”

General manager Tom Telesco also affirmed that Brock Bowers was the consensus choice among scouts and coaches. While the Raiders prioritize the best player available strategy, Telesco emphasized they chose those who fit the identity coach Antonio Pierce is building.

