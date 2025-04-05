"I heard I can’t throw the deep ball”: Shedeur Sanders hits back at critics with powerful display at Colorado pro day

Shedeur Sanders has been regularly criticized after declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback has been labeled as "arrogant" and "entitled" by various NFL coaches. Analysts and experts have also criticized him for being a top-three projected pick. However, despite the backlash, Coach Prime's son kept his cool while working on his skills this offseason.

Ad

After forgoing workouts at the Combine and Big 12 Pro Day, Shedeur Sanders showcased his talent in front of scouts at Colorado's Pro Day. The 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner completed 62 of 67 passes during his throwing drill, showing off his arm strength and accuracy.

During an interview at the Pro Day, Shedeur Sanders made a cheeky comment, clapping back at the backlash. When asked about his deep-ball accuracy, the Colorado quarterback took a jab at his critcs.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nah, I heard I can't throw the deep ball. So I don't know. That's what I hear," Shedeur said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At his Pro Day, Shedeur drew praise for one particular pass during his throwing drill. He lobbed a 55-yard deep ball to Jimmy Horn Jr. Scouts were impressed with his ability to make long passes down the field with accuracy.

During the 2024 season, the Colorado quarterback had a 74% pass completion rate. He recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TD passes, helping the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign.

NFL analyst heaps praise on Shedeur Sanders' passing skills

ESPN's Field Yates didn't shy away from talking about the Colorado quarterback's passing skills, on Friday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show.

Ad

Yates talked about the strengths and weaknesses in Shedeur Sanders' passing game and also highlighted the aspects that make him a top prospect in this year's draft.

"Shedeur is not one of those guys who's gonna win at the NFL level because he's got this overwhelming arm strength. It's gonna be because, I still believe he's the most refined pocket passer in this year's NFL draft, the best combination in accuracy and touch.

Ad

"There are quarterbacks in the NFL right now that, if you ask them to throw a footbal next to Josh Allen, it would look not that impressive, but they win because they're surgical, and they're accurate, and they can win pre-snap and post-snap as well. Not having elite arm strength is not gonna be the thing that's gonna prevent Shedeur Sanders from being a successful quarterback."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Shedeur has made a favorable impression with his Pro Day performance. Field Yates has the Colorado quarterback going No.3 overall to the Giants in his latest mock draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.