"I am high on Michigan": Josh Pate makes case for Sherrone Moore's Wolverines orchestrating a national championship run 

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has a lot of expectations riding on his shoulders ahead of his debut campaign. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh led the program to its first national championship since 1997 last season. Now, the responsibility lies on Moore to help the program defend its national championship honor in 2024.

CFB analyst Josh Pate broke down his analysis of the Michigan Wolverines repeating as natty champions under Sherrone Moore. In a recent episode of his podcast, Pate said that while he is not "high" on the Wolverines winning another natty, he expects great things from the roster they built for the 2024 season.

"I am high on Michigan, I don't think they are going to win the national title this year. So if that's being low on them, maybe we define that differently. But I'm very high on them as a team. Defensive line, linebacker combination about as good as you'll see in college football this year or very close to it," Pate said.

"Will Johnson still there at corner. Can man up on any WR one in college football. Culture, check. Identity, check. Those things aren't going away overnight just because their coaching staff left."

Pate further went on to explain how if Sherrone Moore can run a good strong defense on the field, then there is a possibility of them competing for another national championship this upcoming season:

"This is a really good team. And look, hey, if we check in mid year and Michigan is really that good defensively again, that they can dictate entire game script, if they can kind of do the ridiculous stuff that they did in Penn State game last year.....all bets are off."

Josh Pate explains why he believes Sherrone Moore's Michigan won't win a natty in 2024 season

Pate further went on to explain and cite the factors that could be a hindrance for the Michigan Wolverines repeating as national champions. He said that with the new 12-team playoff format being introduced, there will be a lot more competition for the national title. This will make becoming back-to-back natty champions a lot harder in the future:

"Here's why I am not as high on them repeating as a national champion. Because I'm not high on anyone repeating as a national champion from this point moving forward," Pate said.

"That could be Georgia, if that could be Ohio State, it could be whoever. It's extremely hard to do this. It always has been. It's just going to be a lot more harder with the random variability-esque things thrown in that a 12-team playoff brings."

