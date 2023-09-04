"I just don’t agree with his tactics" - Former elite college football coach gives critical insights on Deion Sanders' coaching history

Deion Sanders sparked backlash early on in his Colorado tenure for the dramatic changes to the team's roster. Coach Prime chose to bring 86 players, including his sons, to completely overhaul a Buffaloes team that finished 1-11 in 2022.

Even though his intentions have been questioned repeatedly, the Buffs' upset 45-42 win over No. 17 TCU in their 2023 college football season opener has created ripples nationwide.

Lee Corso is considered a seasoned college football commentator known for his ruthless and strong takes. The former coach has joined a few media and football community members in questioning Deion Sanders' methods.

Appearing on ESPN's "College GameDay" before the Buffs' Saturday showdown, Lee Corso discussed the chances of success for Deion Sanders as the Colorado coach. Corso provided a critical view of Sanders' extensive methods.

"Deion Sanders can do anything he wants to build his program,” Corso said. “I just don’t agree with his tactics."

Corso reflected on his time coaching college programs at Indiana, Louisville and Northern Illinois and said he always prioritized keeping as many players from the previous coaches' roster as possible.

Deion Sanders gives a befitting reply to critics in his postgame interview

Coach Prime's coaching tenure at the Colorado Buffaloes was highlighted by a stunning win on Saturday. The Buffaloes overcame the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1, setting records on the way.

Additionally, the victory was surprising as it was a remarkable turnaround from the previous 1-11 season.

Sanders addressed the criticism, defending himself in the postgame media conference. He mentioned the negative media coverage around his son's addition to the team. Not only this, but he also justified the massive overhaul he implemented, which led to the notable season-opening win.

Sanders said:

"Ain’t none of ya’ll thought you were gonna be sitting up here.

"Now what? Now what? Everybody quiet now. Now what?"

Sanders pointed to the specific reporter who gave him a hard time in the past.

"What’s up, boss?" Sanders said. "Do you believe now? I read through that bull-junk you wrote! I sifted through all that. Oh no, come on! Do you believe? You don’t believe."

It is established that the Colorado Buffaloes have displayed the desired results, as endorsed by Sanders. However, the season has just begun, and a lot remains to be season as the team progresses.