"I just went berserk"- Ohio State AD Gene Smith ready to go "all in" for Ryan Day and co. as team reportedly set to spend over $20m on coaching staff

Ohio State Buckeyes Athletic Director Gene Smith is gearing up for a significant investment in the football program. According to Ohio State's financial report submitted to the NCAA, the team's revenue soared nearly $280 million.

Per Eleven Warriors, Ohio State is set to spend nearly $20 million next season on its coaching staff, including the salary of head coach Ryan Day.

Smith, who is retiring at the end of June, talked about the burden he will put on soon to be his successor, Ross Bjork. In an interview session with Eleven Warriors at Fawcett Center on Thursday, Smith said he is doing what is necessary for the team to win this year's championship.

“I probably put a significant burden on Ross with the budget because I was playing poker with football and went all in," Smith said. "He's got to balance the budget in the future because I just went berserk.”

Smith's decision stems from a desire to elevate the football program's performance, particularly in light of their recent drought in Big Ten championships. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring the team's success.

"Where we are with football and not winning Big Ten championships, I wanted to make sure that we did everything we could to make sure football has a real chance next year," Smith said.

“So when I think about my legacy, so to speak, I think about that. I hate to leave Ohio State when football is not back to winning Big Ten championships.”

Per the Eleven Warriors, the budgetary allocation includes substantial expenditures on coaching staff salaries, notably due to the hiring of Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. Assistant coach payroll for 2024 is set to reach $11.425 million, marking a notable 22.5% increase from the previous year.

Key figures include Kelly, who will receive $2 million, and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who will earn $2.2 million. Notably, Ohio State joins Clemson as one of the few public FBS programs, with two assistant coaches earning over $2 million.

Ohio State's offensive strategy shifts under coach Ryan Day and Chip Kelly

Reflecting on Ryan Day's growth as a leader during his transition from interim to full-time head coach, Gene Smith noted Day's development and leadership alongside new coaches like Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles.

“My blessing in working with Ryan was really watching him over the years grow as a leader. Remember, he wasn't a head coach before,” Smith said (via Eleven Warriors). “I was at practice (this spring), whenever it was, and I'm watching him and Chip Kelly and Jim Knowles standing out there on the field and I'm like, ‘Okay, we're there.’”

Under Day and Kelly, Ohio State aims to revive the quarterback run strategy, a departure from recent seasons.

"This year, we’re gonna [run the quarterback] with Chip. So we need depth in that room," Day said (h/t On3).

Despite injury risks associated with running quarterbacks, Day pointed out the importance of depth in the QB room.