"I love these fans" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban gets captivated by the pumped-up Alabama fans during Week 4 win against Mississippi

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide registered their third win of the season on Saturday, taking down the Ole Miss Rebels. The fans were thrilled for the game, as they always are. And it didn't go unnoticed.

Saban's daughter Kristen Saban loved how pumped up the stadium was for the Week 4 clash. Even though Alabama looked a little rough in the beginning, the fans stood right behind them until they picked up their game in the second half.

Kristen took to Instagram to express how she felt about the stadium, the fans, and the team.

"I love this stadium, I love this team, I love these fans. What a day," Kristen wrote in her Instagram story.

Kristen Saban's Instagram story

The Alabama fans haven't had it easy this season, with their team struggling in patches. But the way they have picked up later in almost every game shows how resilient Saban has made this team.

The Crimson Tide's struggle and resilience

Alabama are always one of the favorites to make the college football playoffs when the season starts. In the new campaign, they have sometimes looked a little rusted in the first four games. But they still managed to win three of them in the end.

Nick Saban criticized his team after the first quarter against the Rebels, even going as far as saying that they had shot themselves in the foot. They trailed 3-7 at that point. But they managed to control the game and won 24-10. But Saban and the fans expect more from the team.