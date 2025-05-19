“I love that man”: Chris Fowler pens heartfelt message for Lee Corso, reminiscing precious college game day moments

Chris Fowler spent some time with College GameDay legend Lee Corso; by his account, the veteran presenter is doing great. The former member of College GameDay posted a picture alongside the 89-year-old Lee Corso to his Instagram feed.

The following comment accompanied the picture of Fowler and Corso on the post's caption:

"precious moments. laughs over brunch and a vigorous hug from my dear friend of almost four decades. Mr Corso looked great and was full of energy! We scrolled through a bunch of vintage @collegegameday pics, reminisced, and talked about his farewell extravaganza 8/30.. Wonderful morning! I love that man. #cfb #corso" Wrote Fowler

Chris Fowler was a member of the College GameDay between 1990 and 2014 as the show's main host. For the 2015 season, he was replaced by Rece Davis as host, but continued as a play-by-play commentator on ABC's Saturday Night Football and College Football Playoff games. He has been nominated for two Sports Emmys, in 2024 for his play-by-play commentary and in 2020 as a studio host.

On the other hand, Lee Corso has been an analyst with ESPN's College GameDay since the show's initial season in 1987.

Chris Fowler's message to young people on their job interviews

Speaking on an Instagram live last month, Chris Fowler gave insightful advice to young professionals searching for a job. The ESPN commentator believes that young professionals tend to make a common mistake when they're in the middle of an interview and the interviewer asks them about themselves:

“The typical answer of spouting your resume instead of telling something about your story (or) your identity is a mistake,”

“It’s your job to convince them how you can make their company better and help them,” Fowler said. “Don’t act like you are entitled to have a job as you’ve been told this is what you do. Go out and show why you are exceptional and not just an average pawn in the matrix.”

However, Fowler's message might seem confusing, as someone focusing on the abilities of his or her resume might not necessarily be taken as an entitlement but as a desire to show a fit with the position to which they're applying. Nonetheless, the overall message of being authentic in an interview is one everyone should take.

