"I’m afraid I’m too old to understand latest technology" - Stetson Bennett slams his hater who claims Bulldogs QB had no time for his fans

Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV led his Georgia Bulldogs team to two consecutive national championships. On Saturday afternoon, he and his team were celebrated with a parade that went through Athens, Georgia.

While fans lined the streets to catch a glimpse of their favorite players, there was one media personality who wasn't quite happy with what he alleged he saw during the parade. Founder and host of "Atlanta Eats" Steak Shapiro posted on Twitter that he was unhappy that Bennett was on his phone while on the parade route. Shapiro thought that the Bulldogs quarterback wasn't showing his appreciation for the fans and that he wasn't being gracious.

"cell…?? phone…?? I’m afraid I’m too old to understand the latest technology"-via @StetsonIv

Stetson F. Bennett IV @StetsonIv steakshapiro @steakshapiro

Stetson Bennett's response to the tweet is what has fans absolutely hysterical. The quarterback, who is 25 years old and the oldest quarterback in college football, clapped back with a response about his age. He joked that he didn't know what a cell phone was and that he was 'too old' to understand technology. Essentially trying to indicate that he wasn't on his phone during the championship parade.

He then added to his tweet thread by saying that he was on his phone at moments during the parade because they were playing music. He went on to describe the entire situation and how he and his teammates truly appreciated the fans' support and that they were enjoying the final moments of the unbelievable season.

Stetson F. Bennett IV @StetsonIv Full article here- (and I am sorry to the fans who felt unappreciated, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I was just playing some tunes) Full article here- (and I am sorry to the fans who felt unappreciated, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I was just playing some tunes) https://t.co/FmnOcWx0kn

How many years did Stetson Bennett play college football?

Stetson Bennett may have been a finalist for the Heisman Trophy award and won two back-to-back National Championships, but the fact that he is 25 years old, may work against him at the next level. His age and size has NFL scouts taking a closer look and may drop his draft stock as the NFL combine approaches.

NFL @NFL



- Trevor Lawrence: 23

- Brock Purdy: 23

- Jalen Hurts: 24

- Daniel Jones: 25

- Joe Burrow: 26

- Josh Allen: 26

- Patrick Mahomes: 27

- Dak Prescott: 29



The next generation has arrived. Ages of the 8 remaining QBs in the #NFLPlayoffs - Trevor Lawrence: 23- Brock Purdy: 23- Jalen Hurts: 24- Daniel Jones: 25- Joe Burrow: 26- Josh Allen: 26- Patrick Mahomes: 27- Dak Prescott: 29

But how long did the Bulldogs quarterback suit up at the collegiate level? He first enrolled at the University of Georgia in 2017 and was a walk-on for the Bulldogs. After being pushed down the depth chart, he decided to transfer to Jones County Junior College.

He played just one season at Jones County and then transferred back to Georgia, where he was Jake Fromm's backup in 2019. In 2020, he was once again the backup. In the 2021 season, he finally got his chance as the starter. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was granted an extra year of eligibility. This is awarded to all athletes in the NCAA.

