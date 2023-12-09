"I'm sending this tape to Nick Saban" - Jason Whitlock trolls Brett Favre for siding with FSU over Alabama

Jason Whitlock trolled Brett Favre by including coach Nick Saban in their college football debate. On his show "Fearless," Whitlock asked for Favre's opinion on FSU's snub from the playoffs. Like Washington, the former NFL quarterback supported the Florida State Seminoles and felt the team deserved to qualify after going undefeated. Here is what he said:

"I just think that they deserved to go in. I'm not saying I like Florida State or dislike them. I think they earned a spot. No different than Washington."

This is where Whitlock took a slight dig at Favre for leaving Alabama and supporting FSU. He also jokingly warned Favre that he would send a clip of his statement to Alabama coach Nick Saban before asking Favre what he thought of the Crimson Tide's qualification.

"I want to warn you I'm sending this tape to Nick Saban. Are you suggesting Alabama does not belong in the playoffs? Is that what you're saying?"

The former player said that Alabama's qualification was also correct because the team deserved it.

"Well, by winning that game, they deserved it. And I'm not saying I like Alabama or dislike them, but I think that what they're going through next year is long overdue. Because every year, we have this argument"

Watch the full video here:

How did Nick Saban-led Alabama perform this year?

Several experts dismissed the Tide after their slow start this season. The team lost their Week 2 game against the Texas Longhorns, which created doubts. However, a 10-game winning streak helped them reach the SEC championship game. They faced the then-No.1 Georgia and upset the Bulldogs' fans by defeating them 27-24.

This unbelievable run convinced the playoff committee to include Alabama in the final four, leaving out FSU and Georgia.

Did Nick Saban win the SEC Coach of the Year?

Despite facing difficulties throughout the season, Nick Saban proved why he is one of the best coaches in college football. After the Week 2 loss, Alabama finished the regular season with a 12-1 overall record and lifted the conference championship trophy.

However, he did not win the SEC Coach of the Year, as the honor went to Missouri's coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The 40-year-old led his team to an impressive 10-2 record in the most competitive conference. Moreover, his style of coaching was appreciated by everyone this season, which led to the decision.