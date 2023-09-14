Who is the winningest coach in Alabama football history? The essentials behind the Crimson Tide's elite foundation

Alabama has a rich college football history, with national champion teams and the influential coaches who shaped it into a powerhouse.

The Alabama Crimson Tide competes in the West Division of the Southeastern Conference and has been in action for more than 1,100 games over a whopping 119 seasons.

Eight of the Crimson Tide's coaches have won conference championships: Wallace Wade, Frank Thomas, Harold Drew, Bear Bryant, Bill Curry, Gene Stallings, Mike DuBose and Nick Saban.

Saban has coached Alabama since January 2007, winning six national championships.

Who is the winningest coach in Alabama football history?

The Crimson Tide secured national championships under five different coaches. However, when discussing the unmatched legacy of an Alabama coach, Bear Bryant's coaching legacy shines. In his 25 seasons with Alabama, he established himself as the school leader in seasons coached and games won.

Although Nick Saban has a better winning percentage, Bear Bryant is the winningest coach in Alabama football history, with 232 wins. Saban has 189 wins (in 216 games).

Who is the most famous coach at Alabama?

Alabama football national championship

Paul William Bryant, aka Bear Bryant, is arguably the most famous coach of the Alabama football program. The foremost reason for his name and fame is that he has set the record for the most games won compared to any other collegiate coach. Most of the victories the Crimson Tide Alabama football team witnessed happened during his tenure (1958–82).

Under his supervision, the Alabama Crimson Tide broke the record set by Amos Alonzo Stagg for most games won.

Bryant's record of 323 regular-season wins, 85 losses and 17 ties at Alabama, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Maryland stood until 1985, when Grambling's Eddie Robinson broke it.

Alabama averaged 9.28 victories a year under Bryant in an era when teams played 10 regular season games and, if good enough, one bowl game.

What Alabama football coaches have won a national championship?

In total, five Alabama coaches have won national championships. According to their chronological year, they are William Wades, Frank Thomas, Bear Bryant, Gene Stallings and Nick Saban.

Who has more national championships? Bear Bryant or Nick Saban?

When we combine the victories witnessed by the Crimson Tide under both coaches, the duo has over 400 career wins and 27 bowl game victories. Together, they have won 12 national championships at Alabama, six each.

Saban has one more championship than Bryant. He won a national title in 2003 with the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide claim 28 national championships.

